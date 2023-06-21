German MotoGP: Jorge Martin is the new king of the ring

It was a battle of epic proportions, but Jorge Martin came out on top with a slender lead over Francesco Bagnaia to win the German Grand Prix.

A double whammy for Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin as he won both the Sprint Race and then clinches the German GP title on the following day. Defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia did try to put the Spaniard under pressure but ended up finishing second ahead of the race winner’s teammate Johan Zarco.

German MotoGP: Martin wins by a slender

The Sachsenring witnessed an epic battle between the top two world title contenders, Martin and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia. Polesitter Bagnaia and VR46’s Luca Marini didn’t have a great start as KTM’s Jack Miller took the lead while coming out of the first turn. The Australian’s lead was cut short on Turn 11 as he lost control which opened the door for the Ducati trio — Bagnaia, Martin and Marini. Setting up the fastest lap of the race on Lap 3, the Pramac rider got the better of Pecco and took the lead.

The defending champion decided to put pressure on Martin and finally managed to overtake him on Lap 12. It looked all smooth sailing for Pecco, but the Pramac racer responded and took the lead two laps later. Bagnaia wasn’t going to surrender so easily as he kept attacking Martin, but the Pramac rider showed his mettle as he opted for a defensive move to break Pecco’s rhythm on Lap 27. This almost cost the Spaniard the race as the Ducati factory rider almost crashed into him.

With high tension, there was more drama on the final lap as Pecco hit Martin’s motorcycle but this only backfired as the champion lost speed and wasn’t able to catch up and win the race. Hence, Martin took the chequered flag with a lead of only 0.064 seconds.

German MotoGP: The Chasing Pack

With the blistering start on Lap 1, Miller started to sink like a stone as his teammate Brad Binder first overtook him on Lap 4 and then Zarco. An interesting battle was brewing for third position between, Marini, Binder and Zarco. The VR46 rider couldn’t hold on to the last podium place as Binder overtook him on Lap 10 and after a couple of laps so did Zarco. Just when it looked like the South African would seal the deal with the third position, he lost control and crashed, gifting it to Zarco.

The third contender for the world championship, Marco Bezzecchi from VR46 Racing salvaged an impressive fourth place and finished ahead of Marini. Miller, on the other hand, had to be content with P6 followed by Gresini’s Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini of Ducati, Fabio Di Giannantonio from Gresini Racing and CryptoData’s Miguel Oliveira who signed off the top 10.

German MotoGP: Marquez withdraws from race

It’s an open secret that Marc Marquez and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) have a love-and-hate relationship with the latter being more so in the last couple of years. MotoGP is all about pushing the limit and these challenging situations are something that Marquez eats for breakfast, but one has to keep things in perspective as the eight-time world champion crashed five times before the Sunday race which clearly shows that this could very well be one of the worst motorcycles Honda has made. After fracturing his thumb in the last crash, the Honda rider decided to withdraw from the race.

Could this be the beginning of the end of the Marquez and Honda partnership? Ducati would certainly be licking their lips as this could be a golden opportunity for the Italian outfit. Till then, we wish Marquez, Joan Mir and Alex Rins a quick recovery from their injuries as the latter two had to miss the German Grand Prix altogether.

