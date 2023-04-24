German magazine fires editor after AI-generated interview with Schumacher

The front cover of the magazine depicts a smiling Schumacher with the title ‘Michael Schumacher, the first interview’ followed by the strapline ‘it sounded deceptively real’.

German magazine Die Aktuelle has sacked its editor and apologised to the Schumacher family after an interview generated by artificial intelligence made it to the cover of the magazine. Funke media group, which owns the magazine, apologised saying that “This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared.”

Seven-times Formula One world champion Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since his skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013. His family maintains a strict privacy about his condition and limits access. According to media reports, his family is planning to take a legal action against the weekly magazine owned by the Essen-based Funke media group.

The front cover of the magazine depicts a smiling Schumacher with the title ‘Michael Schumacher, the first interview’ followed by the strapline ‘it sounded deceptively real’. The responses had been produced with the help of AI. The publishers of the said magazine have fired the editor and apologised to the family.