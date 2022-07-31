From 10th to the chequered flag, Verstappen wins Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen takes top honours while it is was podium finish for the Mercedes duo as Hamilton and Russell come second and third respectively.

Max Verstappen takes top honours at the Hungarian GP while it is was podium finish for the Mercedes duo as Hamilton and Russell come second and third respectively.

Defending champion Max Verstappen had to defy the odds as 44 per cent of all Hungarian GP had been won from pole while 66 per cent victors came from the front row. But names such as Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton couldn’t be counted out as both rivals rallied from P10 and P7 to take the P1 and P2 at the end of the race. Hamilton’s rookie teammate and compatriot George Russell completed Mercedes’ second successive double-podium as he dropped from P1 but kept the Ferraris at bay to secure P3 in Budapest.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton became the first driver to finish as a runner-up on 50 occasions while reigning champion Verstappen registered his eight win of the season.

With the weather forecast radar identifying changing conditions in the sky, the lights at the Hungaroring went out with the drivers sporting a range of Pirellis.

Having taken the lead over polesitter Russell earlier in the grand prix, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc boxed for a rather surprising switch to the hard compound at his second pit stop. Ferrari’s woes continued as the Prancing Horse appeared to have tumbled over their own strategic calls yet again in this season.

Verstappen stormed from P10 and was soon within touching distance Leclerc, who was struggling to find his pace. The Ferrari driver at his third pit stop switched to soft tyres, which further dropped him to sixth position.



Carlos Sainz finished fourth behind Russell as two slow pit stops from Ferrari cost him a potential podium finish. Though, he still managed to topple Sergio Perez, who finished fifth ahead of Leclerc who couldn’t utilise the soft compound tyres to get past the Mexican.



Lando Norris finished seventh, ahead of both Alpines as Alonso and Ocon secured eighth and ninth spots respectively. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, who will retire at the end of the season bagged the last points on the table as he secured the tenth position ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll.

Pierre Gasly took P12 ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu. Haas had a bad day at the office as Mick Schumacher and Kevin Mangnussen managed P14 and P16 respectively, separated by Daniel Ricciardo on P15, who showed some beautiful moves today to get past both Alpines in just two turns during the race.

The Williams duo, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, who led a session during the weekend, secured P17 and P18 respectively. They were followed by AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, who finished 19th, while Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas was forced to retire in the latter stages of the race due to power issues.