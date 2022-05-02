scorecardresearch

Francesco Bagnaia takes away Jerez win: Fabio Quartaro finishes second

The Ducati rider -Francesco Bagnaia, took the win at the Jerez with the Ducati’s GP22 motorcycle. Following him, Quartararo finished second.

Written by Mohit Bhardwaj
Francecso Bagnaia Jerez MotoGP22

After smashing the lap record at Jerez to claim the pole, Francesco Bagnaia took the win at Jerez, making it the first win for the Ducati GP22. Following the Bagnaia in the 25-lap race was Quartararo taking the second position with a gap of just 0.285 seconds. Quartararo managed to keep the championship lead.

With a tough fight from Jack Miller and Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia finished on the podium, while Marquez took the 4th position. Hence, there’s no concession team on the grid now. Enea Bastianini, former title leader, settled for the eighth position, whereas Marco Bezzecchiheld ninth. Brad Binder of KTM managed to join the top ten.

“Today I gave my maximum and achieved the maximum. I saved my energy through the whole weekend to be ready for Sunday because I’m still not in the condition to do a whole weekend at 100%. It’s the Spanish GP, I had to give it everything on race day. At one point in the race, I thought maybe the podium was possible, the key point was overtaking Miller and stopping Aleix because he was faster than us. This is what I tried to do but then at the last corner I lost the front and the rear but fortunately the Spanish crowd were there to pick me up and save the crash! We don’t give up; we keep pushing and now we prepare for an important Monday test.” Said Marc Marquez.

Gran Premio Red Bull de España Race Results:

Pos.RiderNumPointsTeamConstructorTime/Gap
1BAGNAIA Francesco6225Ducati Lenovo TeamDucati41’00.554
2QUARTARARO Fabio2020Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha0.285
3ESPARGARO Aleix4116Aprilia RacingAprilia10.977
4MARQUEZ Marc9313Repsol Honda TeamHonda12.676
5MILLER Jack4311Ducati Lenovo TeamDucati12.957
6MIR Joan3610Team Suzuki EcstarSuzuki13.934
7NAKAGAMI Takaaki309LCR HondaHonda14.929
8BASTIANINI Enea238Team Gresini Racing MotoGPDucati18.436
9BEZZECCHI Marco737Mooney VR46 Racing TeamDucati18.83
10BINDER Brad336Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM20.056
11ESPARGARO Pol445Repsol Honda TeamHonda20.856
12OLIVEIRA Miguel884Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM23.131
13MARQUEZ Alex733LCR HondaHonda25.306
14VINALES Maverick122Aprilia RacingAprilia27.358
15MORBIDELLI Franco211Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha27.519
16MARINI Luca100Mooney VR46 Racing TeamDucati29.278
17DOVIZIOSO Andrea40WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP TeamYamaha35.204
18DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio490Team Gresini Racing MotoGPDucati35.361
19RINS Alex420Team Suzuki EcstarSuzuki38.922
20GARDNER Remy870Tech 3 KTM Factory RacingKTM43.378
21SAVADORI Lorenzo320Aprilia Racing Test TeamAprilia44.299
22MARTIN Jorge890Pramac RacingDucati1’07.681
23BRADL Stefan60HRC Test TeamHondaDNF
24ZARCO Johann50Pramac RacingDucatiDNF
25BINDER Darryn400WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP TeamYamahaDNF

