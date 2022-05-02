Francesco Bagnaia takes away Jerez win: Fabio Quartaro finishes second

The Ducati rider -Francesco Bagnaia, took the win at the Jerez with the Ducati’s GP22 motorcycle. Following him, Quartararo finished second.

After smashing the lap record at Jerez to claim the pole, Francesco Bagnaia took the win at Jerez, making it the first win for the Ducati GP22. Following the Bagnaia in the 25-lap race was Quartararo taking the second position with a gap of just 0.285 seconds. Quartararo managed to keep the championship lead.

With a tough fight from Jack Miller and Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia finished on the podium, while Marquez took the 4th position. Hence, there’s no concession team on the grid now. Enea Bastianini, former title leader, settled for the eighth position, whereas Marco Bezzecchiheld ninth. Brad Binder of KTM managed to join the top ten.

“Today I gave my maximum and achieved the maximum. I saved my energy through the whole weekend to be ready for Sunday because I’m still not in the condition to do a whole weekend at 100%. It’s the Spanish GP, I had to give it everything on race day. At one point in the race, I thought maybe the podium was possible, the key point was overtaking Miller and stopping Aleix because he was faster than us. This is what I tried to do but then at the last corner I lost the front and the rear but fortunately the Spanish crowd were there to pick me up and save the crash! We don’t give up; we keep pushing and now we prepare for an important Monday test.” Said Marc Marquez.

Gran Premio Red Bull de España Race Results:

Pos. Rider Num Points Team Constructor Time/Gap 1 BAGNAIA Francesco 62 25 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 41’00.554 2 QUARTARARO Fabio 20 20 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 0.285 3 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 16 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 10.977 4 MARQUEZ Marc 93 13 Repsol Honda Team Honda 12.676 5 MILLER Jack 43 11 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 12.957 6 MIR Joan 36 10 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 13.934 7 NAKAGAMI Takaaki 30 9 LCR Honda Honda 14.929 8 BASTIANINI Enea 23 8 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 18.436 9 BEZZECCHI Marco 73 7 Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 18.83 10 BINDER Brad 33 6 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 20.056 11 ESPARGARO Pol 44 5 Repsol Honda Team Honda 20.856 12 OLIVEIRA Miguel 88 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 23.131 13 MARQUEZ Alex 73 3 LCR Honda Honda 25.306 14 VINALES Maverick 12 2 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 27.358 15 MORBIDELLI Franco 21 1 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 27.519 16 MARINI Luca 10 0 Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 29.278 17 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 0 WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 35.204 18 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio 49 0 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 35.361 19 RINS Alex 42 0 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 38.922 20 GARDNER Remy 87 0 Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 43.378 21 SAVADORI Lorenzo 32 0 Aprilia Racing Test Team Aprilia 44.299 22 MARTIN Jorge 89 0 Pramac Racing Ducati 1’07.681 23 BRADL Stefan 6 0 HRC Test Team Honda DNF 24 ZARCO Johann 5 0 Pramac Racing Ducati DNF 25 BINDER Darryn 40 0 WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha DNF

Also Read – All-electric Kia EV6: Top 5 things you should know about it