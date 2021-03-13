Formula ahead: Will new teams and new faces infuse new energy?

There are plenty of goodies this year, but it would all depend on the top 3 positions and how other teams start the year. A one-two for Mercedes would be all too boring.

By:Updated: Mar 13, 2021 8:20 AM

As teams are earing up for the new Formula 1 season-the first race is scheduled two weeks from now-one of the question on everyone’s mind is would this year be any different. While Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have established dominance in the field-winning the last four year’s championship in a row-even his ardent fans would admit that the sport has gotten boring. Max Verstappen blew some life in the final races of last year, but it was all too late by that time.

And, even though F1 would not want it this way, this year’s excitement would be predicated on the first few races. While everyone expects Mercedes to pull another rabbit out of the hat-last year was the famous DAS system, which has been discontinued-many hopes are with others in the field to bounce back and present a challenge to SilverArrows.

For the survival of F1, it is important that the new entrant Aston Martin, along with Ferrari and Red Bull, start the year with a bang. Even if Hamilton is successful in getting a win, a good challenge will go a long way in ensuring the interest of fans.

However, even if that is not the case, Aston Martin and Ferrari can still spice up the game by giving a fight to Red Bull. This is also the last season for Honda, and they have pushed up their engine by a year to finish the year with Red Bull with a win, so there would be a lot going right for Red Bull. More importantly, it remains to be seen if the inclusion of a new teammate, more a rival, in Sergio Perez, would lead to better performance for the team.

As for Sebastian Vettel, this is the make or break year; if he does perform like a Champion, he can be another contender for top 3 and Formula 1 may see a revival of the rivalry. The return of Fernando Alonso is also expected to be a big draw.  The lower ranks are also expected to get a boost, with Yuki Tsunoda, Nikita Mazepan and Mick Schumacher making a debut.

