Formula One drops Australian GP from 2021 calendar: To announce new venue soon

The Australian Grand Prix has been dropped from the 2021 Formula 1 calendar. F1 says it has a number of options to fill the place left vacant. The new venue announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

By:July 6, 2021 1:30 PM

The 2021 Australian Grand Prix will not be held in 2021. Earlier scheduled to be round 21 of 23 Grands Prix this season, Melbourne’s Albert Park will not host the Formula One race this year. Formula One will announce a new venue for Round 21 for this year’s championship in the coming weeks. Formula One spokesperson announced their disappointment that the event will not take place. However, assured its confidence to host 23 races this year. Formula One claims that it has a number of options to take forward to replace the cancelled venue for the Australian Grand Prix. An announcement for the new host venue would be made in the coming weeks to fill in the new vacancy in the calendar.

The Albert Park racetrack was being renovated ahead of hosting the Australian Grand Prix this November. As a part of the project, a few corners were being revised to improve racing and making the track faster, claimed by up to 5 seconds. Turn 1 would be wider by 2.5 metres to the right side, while turn 3 would also be widened four metres at the apex with a camber adjustment. Turn 6 would also see the widening of the track by 7.5 metres to be a faster flowing corner which could see cars driving through at a whopping 219 km/h, over the previous 149 km/h speed. The most notable change would be at turn 9 and 10 which would be re-profiled from a hard braking right-hander to a fast-flowing section. It would also accommodate a new DRS section. Changes at turn 13 and 15 would also be made in addition to the numbering of corners as well.

However, it is a shame that we may have to wait till 2022 for Australia to host its next Grand Prix. The current generation of F1 cars would not race again at the track. We will now likely be witness to the next-generation ground-effect F1 cars race at the revised Albert Park hopefully in 2022.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nahak Motors starts bookings, home delivery of Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles: Price, all details

Nahak Motors starts bookings, home delivery of Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles: Price, all details

Hyundai Venue variant list revised: New S(O), SX(O) Executive trims introduced

Hyundai Venue variant list revised: New S(O), SX(O) Executive trims introduced

Rimac & Bugatti join forces to build hypercars of the future: End of IC engines for Bugatti?

Rimac & Bugatti join forces to build hypercars of the future: End of IC engines for Bugatti?

Revolt Motors introduces online vehicle tracking system for electric motorcycle delivery

Revolt Motors introduces online vehicle tracking system for electric motorcycle delivery

Heileo H100 electric bicycle launched with 7-gears, 80 km range & more

Heileo H100 electric bicycle launched with 7-gears, 80 km range & more

Latest price hikes push Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 beyond Rs 2 lakh 

Latest price hikes push Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 beyond Rs 2 lakh 

Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed before official launch: TUV300 replacement to launch soon 

Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed before official launch: TUV300 replacement to launch soon 

Tata Motors to hike prices for cars and SUVs again this year: Here's why

Tata Motors to hike prices for cars and SUVs again this year: Here's why

Nissan invests £1 billion in new EV Hub called EV36Zero: Will produce a new EV crossover 

Nissan invests £1 billion in new EV Hub called EV36Zero: Will produce a new EV crossover 

Second batch of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in 60 minutes: Remains India's favourite superbike!

Second batch of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in 60 minutes: Remains India's favourite superbike!

Actor Vicky Kaushal gets a new “buddy” as he brings home a new Range Rover 

Actor Vicky Kaushal gets a new “buddy” as he brings home a new Range Rover 

Steelbird International launches new range of lubricants, engine oils: Price, all details

Steelbird International launches new range of lubricants, engine oils: Price, all details

Exclusive: Simple Energy's new 240-km range electric scooter to be called Simple One

Exclusive: Simple Energy's new 240-km range electric scooter to be called Simple One

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS get new colours for 2022: India launch likely soon

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS get new colours for 2022: India launch likely soon

Rs 40 lakh 2021 Honda Gold Wing sold out in India in just 24 hours

Rs 40 lakh 2021 Honda Gold Wing sold out in India in just 24 hours

F1 2021: Verstappen dominates Austrian GP, Bottas, Norris get podium. Hamilton left behind

F1 2021: Verstappen dominates Austrian GP, Bottas, Norris get podium. Hamilton left behind

Mahindra Racing's Sims, Lynn to wear suits designed by Driven by Design winners from India

Mahindra Racing's Sims, Lynn to wear suits designed by Driven by Design winners from India

F1 2021: Verstappen dominates Austrian GP qualifying, Norris starts P2 for McLaren

F1 2021: Verstappen dominates Austrian GP qualifying, Norris starts P2 for McLaren

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3, MT-15 get costlier again: New colour-wise prices explained

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3, MT-15 get costlier again: New colour-wise prices explained

New Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, E 53 India launch date announced: BMW M5 rival arriving on July 15

New Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, E 53 India launch date announced: BMW M5 rival arriving on July 15