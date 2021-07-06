Formula One drops Australian GP from 2021 calendar: To announce new venue soon

The Australian Grand Prix has been dropped from the 2021 Formula 1 calendar. F1 says it has a number of options to fill the place left vacant. The new venue announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

The 2021 Australian Grand Prix will not be held in 2021. Earlier scheduled to be round 21 of 23 Grands Prix this season, Melbourne’s Albert Park will not host the Formula One race this year. Formula One will announce a new venue for Round 21 for this year’s championship in the coming weeks. Formula One spokesperson announced their disappointment that the event will not take place. However, assured its confidence to host 23 races this year. Formula One claims that it has a number of options to take forward to replace the cancelled venue for the Australian Grand Prix. An announcement for the new host venue would be made in the coming weeks to fill in the new vacancy in the calendar.

The Albert Park racetrack was being renovated ahead of hosting the Australian Grand Prix this November. As a part of the project, a few corners were being revised to improve racing and making the track faster, claimed by up to 5 seconds. Turn 1 would be wider by 2.5 metres to the right side, while turn 3 would also be widened four metres at the apex with a camber adjustment. Turn 6 would also see the widening of the track by 7.5 metres to be a faster flowing corner which could see cars driving through at a whopping 219 km/h, over the previous 149 km/h speed. The most notable change would be at turn 9 and 10 which would be re-profiled from a hard braking right-hander to a fast-flowing section. It would also accommodate a new DRS section. Changes at turn 13 and 15 would also be made in addition to the numbering of corners as well.

However, it is a shame that we may have to wait till 2022 for Australia to host its next Grand Prix. The current generation of F1 cars would not race again at the track. We will now likely be witness to the next-generation ground-effect F1 cars race at the revised Albert Park hopefully in 2022.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.