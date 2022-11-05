Formula E to make its Indian debut in 2023, 100-day countdown begins

The 2022-23 campaign will see three new hosts, Hyderabad, Cape Town, and Sao Paulo joining the action-packed calendar.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is officially prepared to set foot in India on February 11, 2023, marking the motorsports’ debut in the country in what will be a four-year deal running through 2026.



The 2022-23 campaign, which will feature 17 races between January and July 2023, will see three new hosts, Hyderabad (India), Cape Town (South Africa) and Sao Paulo (Brazil) joining the action-packed calendar.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) had already been signed with the Telangana government earlier this year as the state pushes to achieve its ambitious target of becoming a hub for electric vehicles (EV) in the country.

The Gen3, world’s first net zero carbon race car, is also set to debut in the next Formula E season.



With 100 days to go for the 2023 Ace Hyderabad E-Prix, Formula E, started a “100 days to net 0” countdown, accelerated by Greenko, a Hyderabad-based decarbonisation solutions provider.

Fans will witness the electric Gen3 Formula E cars race past on the city circuit around the famous Hussain Sagar Lake.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said, “We are thrilled to bring the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to India for the very first time and showcase our new Gen3 car to a thriving new audience. It has been a must have destination for us for some time, and so we cannot wait to be racing in Hyderabad on the 11th February,”

“India has a large and passionate Formula E fan base that continues to grow, and with the involvement of Mahindra Racing, local fans have a home team to get behind and support.”, he added.

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO & MD, Greenko said, “With just 100 Days to go for the first Net Zero carbon race, we will accelerate our race to ensure that India Drives the future of sustainability and decarbonisation.”