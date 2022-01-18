Formula E racing in India: Telangana govt inks deal to make Hyderabad a host city

Signed in Hyderabad, the Official Candidate City, the agreement will see Formula E work with City and State officials to examine the viability of hosting a future E-Prix.

The ABB Formula E World Championship has inked a deal with the Government of Telangana to make Hyderabad a host city for the championship. This will put Hyderabad on a global map with the ranks of Beijing, Buenos Aires, Miami, Berlin, Moscow, Paris, Hong Kong and other cities that have hosted the race. Mahindra Racing is the only Indian team to have competed in the championship.

“Mahindra Racing welcomes Formula E to India. As a founding member, it will be our privilege to be a host country. This will provide a huge impetus to the electric mobility revolution that is on its cusp in India,” Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd commented on the development.

Also read: Maserati back on the race track: will compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Signed in Hyderabad, the Official Candidate City, the agreement will see Formula E work with City and State officials to examine the viability of hosting a future E-Prix.

Alberto Longo, Formula E Co-founder and Chief Championship Officer, said, “We welcome Hyderabad and the State of Telangana’s interest in hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With this Letter Of Intent we can further explore the exciting potential of returning elite motorsport to India.

“Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since our very first race and I encourage you all to tune in to Star Sports and show your support for the team in the opening rounds of Season 8 on 28 & 29 January.”