Formula E races to new era – Gen3 car, new races, new format and more

The rebrand will be rolled out over the coming days, weeks and months starting with Formula E’s digital estate.

Formula E is set to enter a new era ahead of Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the debut of the much anticipated Gen3 car, new destinations, new teams and new sporting formats.



The Gen3 electric race car will make its competitive debut in Mexico City on 14 January in the round of the 2023 campaign, subsequent to the pre-season testing next month in Valencia.



Further, the championship will also see three new cities – Hyderabad (India), Cape Town (South Africa), and Sao Paulo (Brazil) being slotted in the race calendar next year.



Maserati and McLaren will be joining the Formula E grid next season, which will feature 11 teams and 22 drivers locking their horns for the world titles.

Sporting regulation updates include a return to racing over laps; rookie drivers taking a seat for teams in FP1 sessions; and a plan to introduce a 30-second 4kWh ‘Attack Charge’ boost at select races, made possible through the development of an advanced EV battery.

To coincide with the start of the Gen3 era, Formula E has reimagined the visual and sonic brand identity of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The new identity is inspired by the instant torque of electric acceleration. The Torque Loop represents the excitement and energy at the core of the brand and the sport.

This self-sustaining loop is the source of the new logo, typeface and the brand’s new animation principles.

Formula E have maintained a core association with blue as a signifier of electricity but expanded its palette to include a more extensive colour system, enabling the championship to emphasise its unique offer in three modes – world class motorsport (Race); cutting-edge technology and sustainability credentials (Reason); and positive impact on the global community (Culture).

The rebrand will be rolled out over the coming days, weeks and months starting with Formula E’s digital estate. In the new year, new web and app functionality will come online to enhance the fan experience. By the time Season 9 launches in Mexico City the new identity will be brought to life across hundreds of touchpoints from trackside to marketing to broadcast.

For Season 9, an all-new sonic identity has been developed for use across broadcast, digital and marketing channels, with the new sound of the Gen3 race car at its core.

Henry Chilcott, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E, said, “This new identity is part of our ongoing mission to build a new category of tier one sport. It’s a system designed to inspire and excite fans around the world as well as create a stronger, more extensible platform for our partners, teams, manufacturers and broadcasters”.