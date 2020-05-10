Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing’s Wehrlein claims win in virtual Monaco E-Prix

Mahindra’s Pascal Wehrlein driver made a statement by sealing pole position for the race, earning a €1,000 donation to UNICEF from Julius Baer, which will go towards helping support children affected by the Coronavirus.

Round three of the eight-weekend ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge has concluded, with all 24 regular FIA Formula E Championship drivers taking to the virtual Monaco E-Prix circuit. And there is good news from Mahindra Racing as Pascal Wehrlein dominated proceedings, taking pole position and then a commanding lights-to-flag race victory and fastest lap to extract maximum points from the event.

Mahindra’s #94 driver made a statement by sealing pole position for the race, earning a €1,000 donation to UNICEF from Julius Baer, which will go towards helping support children affected by the Coronavirus crisis around the world.

Other sim series frontrunners Stoffel Vandoorne and Maxi Günther finished alongside Pascal on the podium. Pascal scored maximum points out of the event – 25 points for the win, 1 point for the Julius Baer Pole Position and a further point for the DHL Fastest Lap.

Jerome qualified on 10th position and ran in a points-scoring position for a good portion of the race but was eliminated at the end of lap 13 due to the ‘Race Royale’ format, finishing 14th.

“The start was very important and I’m not sure what happened behind but I saw there was a crash. After that I had a small gap and I just worked to keep the pace. In the end I was a bit quicker but for me it was quite a straightforward race. It’s nice to take the win for Mahindra Racing in Monaco and get a full point’s haul!” Pascal Wehrlein said.

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends together the real and gaming worlds. Fans are able to watch all the action on the Formula E website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. Mahindra Racing fans can also follow Jerome and Pascal on their individual Twitch streams as well.

