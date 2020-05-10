Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing’s Wehrlein claims win in virtual Monaco E-Prix

Mahindra’s Pascal Wehrlein driver made a statement by sealing pole position for the race, earning a €1,000 donation to UNICEF from Julius Baer, which will go towards helping support children affected by the Coronavirus.

By:Published: May 10, 2020 2:33:47 PM

Round three of the eight-weekend ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge has concluded, with all 24 regular FIA Formula E Championship drivers taking to the virtual Monaco E-Prix circuit. And there is good news from Mahindra Racing as Pascal Wehrlein dominated proceedings, taking pole position and then a commanding lights-to-flag race victory and fastest lap to extract maximum points from the event.

Mahindra’s #94 driver made a statement by sealing pole position for the race, earning a €1,000 donation to UNICEF from Julius Baer, which will go towards helping support children affected by the Coronavirus crisis around the world.

Other sim series frontrunners Stoffel Vandoorne and Maxi Günther finished alongside Pascal on the podium. Pascal scored maximum points out of the event – 25 points for the win, 1 point for the Julius Baer Pole Position and a further point for the DHL Fastest Lap.

Jerome qualified on 10th position and ran in a points-scoring position for a good portion of the race but was eliminated at the end of lap 13 due to the ‘Race Royale’ format, finishing 14th.

Also read: Mahindra Racing’s D’Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here’s how to watch

“The start was very important and I’m not sure what happened behind but I saw there was a crash. After that I had a small gap and I just worked to keep the pace. In the end I was a bit quicker but for me it was quite a straightforward race. It’s nice to take the win for Mahindra Racing in Monaco and get a full point’s haul!” Pascal Wehrlein said.

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends together the real and gaming worlds. Fans are able to watch all the action on the Formula E website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. Mahindra Racing fans can also follow Jerome and Pascal on their individual Twitch streams as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Hyundai’s 5 new car buying finance schemes explained: Low EMIs, no down payment and more

Hyundai’s 5 new car buying finance schemes explained: Low EMIs, no down payment and more

Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand's first electric SUV launch in 2021

Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand's first electric SUV launch in 2021

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories

JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories