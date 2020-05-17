Formula E Race At Home: Wehrlein wins again for Mahindra Racing in virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: A chaotic start opened the race on the virtual streets which saw Poleman Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi Racing) make a clean Turn 1, while Pascal Wehrlein in second was spun into oncoming traffic.

By:Published: May 17, 2020 3:38:41 PM

The eight-weekend ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge is bringing the race to people’s living rooms and Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein is going strong with his second consecutive win in the Hong Kong E-Prix. Wehrlein and Jerome D’Ambrosio raced the virtual Hong Kong E-Prix circuit for Round 4 of the sim series which is now halfway through.

A chaotic start opened the race on the virtual streets which saw Poleman Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi Racing) make a clean Turn 1, while Pascal Wehrlein in second was spun into oncoming traffic. The chaos also caught BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Max Guenther who lost his third place, plummeting down to 13th after a time penalty for a jump start.

Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s James Calado slipped briefly into second before Wehrlein and Vandoorne advanced, moving into second and third. Race leader Edoardo Mortara clipped the wall on lap five and slipped to fifth with a heavily damaged car. This is when Wehrlein took the lead leading Vandoorne and Calado in third.

Wehrlein held his lead ahead of Vandoorne and Jaguar’s Calado. Looking for his first podium in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge, Mercedes-Benz EQ driver Nyck de Vries was closing in on Calado in third.

Also read: Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing’s Wehrlein claims win in virtual Monaco E-Prix 

“Today was a bit special with the qualifying and the wet conditions, so it was unexpected for everyone. The race was chaotic at the beginning and my car ended up being slightly damaged – the steering was to the left – but I was able to be fast in these conditions and brought it home,” Pascal Wehrlein said.

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends together the real and gaming worlds. Fans are able to watch all the action on the Formula E website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. Mahindra Racing fans can also follow Jerome and Pascal on their individual Twitch streams as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Gulf Oil, Carpathy launch Protect+ Car Revival: Jumpstart, AC service, sanitization & more

Gulf Oil, Carpathy launch Protect+ Car Revival: Jumpstart, AC service, sanitization & more

Yamaha dealerships reopen across India but with a big change

Yamaha dealerships reopen across India but with a big change

21,000+ Honda bikes, scooters sold after dealerships reopened amid lockdown

21,000+ Honda bikes, scooters sold after dealerships reopened amid lockdown

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 prices hiked: Burgman rival costlier by this much

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 prices hiked: Burgman rival costlier by this much

Pure EV increases dealer margin on its electric scooters amid Covid-19 lockdown: Warranty extended to three years!

Pure EV increases dealer margin on its electric scooters amid Covid-19 lockdown: Warranty extended to three years!

Good news for Maruti owners! Car service at your home now with these safety measures

Good news for Maruti owners! Car service at your home now with these safety measures

Nissan India offers customers to buy now, pay next year: Introduces 'Job Loss Protection' on EMIs

Nissan India offers customers to buy now, pay next year: Introduces 'Job Loss Protection' on EMIs

Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe and AMG GT R launch on May 27: Insane 1000hp+ explosion

Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe and AMG GT R launch on May 27: Insane 1000hp+ explosion

MG Nurture Program to start soon: More than 200 students to be trained in auto industry skills

MG Nurture Program to start soon: More than 200 students to be trained in auto industry skills

Now buy a Harley-Davidson in lockdown and get it delivered at your home

Now buy a Harley-Davidson in lockdown and get it delivered at your home

Porsche teases new 911 Targa convertible: Global virtual unveil on May 18

Porsche teases new 911 Targa convertible: Global virtual unveil on May 18

How BMW plans to overcome COVID-19 crisis with past experience in wars, financial crisis and more

How BMW plans to overcome COVID-19 crisis with past experience in wars, financial crisis and more

Exciting offers on Honda Amaze BS6: Up to Rs 32,000 benefits on petrol, diesel car

Exciting offers on Honda Amaze BS6: Up to Rs 32,000 benefits on petrol, diesel car

Lamborghini launches first-ever collectible digital stamps featuring Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini launches first-ever collectible digital stamps featuring Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets price hike: Here's how much!

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets price hike: Here's how much!

Four brilliant custom designs for Jawa Forty Two: Adventure style and Cafe Racer

Four brilliant custom designs for Jawa Forty Two: Adventure style and Cafe Racer

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 now costlier: Here is how much the price has increased

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 now costlier: Here is how much the price has increased