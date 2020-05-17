Formula E Race At Home: Wehrlein wins again for Mahindra Racing in virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: A chaotic start opened the race on the virtual streets which saw Poleman Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi Racing) make a clean Turn 1, while Pascal Wehrlein in second was spun into oncoming traffic.

The eight-weekend ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge is bringing the race to people’s living rooms and Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein is going strong with his second consecutive win in the Hong Kong E-Prix. Wehrlein and Jerome D’Ambrosio raced the virtual Hong Kong E-Prix circuit for Round 4 of the sim series which is now halfway through.

A chaotic start opened the race on the virtual streets which saw Poleman Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi Racing) make a clean Turn 1, while Pascal Wehrlein in second was spun into oncoming traffic. The chaos also caught BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Max Guenther who lost his third place, plummeting down to 13th after a time penalty for a jump start.

Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s James Calado slipped briefly into second before Wehrlein and Vandoorne advanced, moving into second and third. Race leader Edoardo Mortara clipped the wall on lap five and slipped to fifth with a heavily damaged car. This is when Wehrlein took the lead leading Vandoorne and Calado in third.

Wehrlein held his lead ahead of Vandoorne and Jaguar’s Calado. Looking for his first podium in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge, Mercedes-Benz EQ driver Nyck de Vries was closing in on Calado in third.

“Today was a bit special with the qualifying and the wet conditions, so it was unexpected for everyone. The race was chaotic at the beginning and my car ended up being slightly damaged – the steering was to the left – but I was able to be fast in these conditions and brought it home,” Pascal Wehrlein said.

Following the temporary postponement of the 2019/20 season, the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge blends together the real and gaming worlds. Fans are able to watch all the action on the Formula E website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. Mahindra Racing fans can also follow Jerome and Pascal on their individual Twitch streams as well.

