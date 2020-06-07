Formula E Race at Home: Mahindra Racing back on top in driver & team championship

Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein kept his lead from start to finish to take the checkered flag with a 3.6-second lead against second-place Oliver Rowland in the Nissan e.dams car.

FIA Formula E R7 Race At Home

The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge is now closer to its finale and Mahindra Racing is top of matters grabbing the top spot. Pascal Wehrlein’s lights-to-flag victory around Brooklyn’s docklands gave him a 14-point lead in the Race at Home standings, leapfrogging Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team) ahead of tomorrow’s double-points Grand Final. The second last race saw Wehrlein and Jérôme D’Ambrosio take to the virtual streets of the New York City E-Prix circuit with Mahindra Racing taking back the lead in both the driver and team’s championship battles.

Pascal qualified his #94 M6Electro on the front row of the grid to claim his second Julius Baer pole position of the series. The bonus point for claiming the top grid spot meant he was on equal points in the drivers’ championship before lights out.

Jérôme qualified on row 12. There was action at lights out heading into the first corner, and with the 'Race Royale' format, the #64 car was classified in 23rd position.

Of the final qualifying group, BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Maximilian Guenther first fired 0.344 seconds shy of the Audi to line up fourth on the grid just behind the Nissan e.dams of a fiesty-looking Sebastien Buemi in third, with Vandoorne adrift of the pair of them, a further half-a-tenth back in fifth.

Wehrlein, though, stamped home his authority with a blistering run that secured his second Julius Baer Pole Position of the Race at Home Challenge – more than a quarter-of-a-second up the road from van der Linde.

