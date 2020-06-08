Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing’s Wehrlein crowned vice champion

Formula E Race at Home Challenge Round 8: Sam Dejonghe stepped in for Jerome D’Ambrosio for today’s finale race and qualified the #64 M6Electro on the twelfth row.

By:Published: June 8, 2020 7:38:59 PM

FIA Formula E final race Berlin Race At Home

The final round of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF has been concluded with some great results for India’s Mahindra Racing. Pascal Wehrlein and Sam Dejonghe drove the virtual Berlin Templehof race for Mahindra Racing in the final round of the Esports series which had double points on offer. After battling it out for seven consecutive weeks, Pascal was crowned Vice Champion of the driver’s grid, with Stoffel Vandoorne of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team taking the series win. Mahindra Racing finished third in team championship.

In the final race, Pascal was leading the championship, 14 points clear of Vandoorne. He qualified on the front row of the grid in the second position, just ahead of Vandoorne, but Pascal was hit and forced into a spin in the third corner on the opening lap of the 15-lap race, causing him to drop down the grid to 21st position. He fought his way back to cross the line in the points but received a post-race 10-second penalty for a separate incident and was classified 12th. After three race victories and two Julius Baer Pole Positions, the #94 driver finished as Vice Champion in the ABB FIA Formula E Race at Home Challenge.

Sam Dejonghe stepped in for Jerome D’Ambrosio for today’s finale race and qualified the #64 M6Electro on the twelfth row. The Belgian racer gained six places before being eliminated at the end of lap 10 and classified in 17th position.

Also read: Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

Over in the Challenge Grid fight, Lucas Müller, who has represented Mahindra Racing every week of the championship and who entered the world of Esports in 2018, took the checkered flag at Templehof 1.4 seconds behind the race winner Kevin Siggy, finishing second.

As a result of the race, Lucas was Vice Champion in the Challenge Grid championship. Prior to the ABB FIA Formula E Race at Home Challenge Grand Final weekend Mahindra Racing announced its commitment to plant a tree for every live viewer watching the championship on the Formula E Twitch channel. The final numbers of this initiative will be confirmed in due course.

