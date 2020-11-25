Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

The Mahindra M7Electro uses a brand new powertrain from ZF while Shell continues to develop new e-transmission lubrication tech for the team. Mahindra Racing has moved to a new factory and has a new driver line-up for 2020/21 Formula E season.

Mahindra M7Electro 2020 21 Formula E car with Alexander Sims, Dilbagh Gill and Alex Lynn (LtoR)

Hoping to fight for the season 7 2020/21 Formula E championship title, Mahindra Racing has revealed its new M7Electro race car and confirmed its driver line up. Alex Lynn will continue to race for the team for the upcoming season with Alexander Sims joining the team from this year. Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing Formula E Team Principal and CEO said that the new M7Electro is brand new. Mahindra Racing has announced its long term partnership with ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Mahindra Racing and ZF have worked to co-develop the new powertrain for the M7Electro.

The M7Electro continues to use the white and red livery as before with the Indian tri-colours on the chassis and wheels. Underneath, the M7Electro features the first ZF developed powertrain. Mahindra M7Electro also features a brand new gearbox which has been a development collaboration between Mahindra, ZF and Shell Lubricants. The new e-Transmission and its bespoke fluid from Shell is said to enhance the efficiency of the transmission to deliver further optimised on-track performance. ZF’s automotive suspension division, Sachs will be supplying the team with a brand new suspension set up for the M7Electro.

Mahindra Racing has now moved to a brand new factory in Banbury, UK. Dilbagh Gill mentioned in a virtual conference that during the pandemic, the team were able to develop the new car. The M7Electro will feature a new electric motor, transmission, inverter, and suspension set up. With the new car and driver line up, Gill stated that the team hopes to get back to where the team used to be, in the top four and finding themselves consistently on the podium, challenging for the title.

Mahindra had good pace during qualifying. However, Gill conceding that its car was not its strongest at tower speeds thus the poor performance in the recent races. He claims that those concerns have been addressed with the new M7Electro. Alex Lynn, who raced with the team in 2019/2020 in the latter half of the season played a part in the development of the new car. He mentioned at the virtual conference that substantial gains have been made between the M6 and the M7. He said “The car is a lot more efficient, is faster in all aspects, offers more torque, has a higher top speed,” However, he did mention that it will only be on the race track where the true potential of the M7Electro will be understood with clarity.

Mahindra will be testing the M7Electro during the pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain between November 28, to December 1, 2020. The first four-rounds of the seventh season of Formula E calendar have been confirmed at the moment. The first round will be the doubleheader in Santiago, Chile, scheduled to be held between January 16-17, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.