Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Formula E 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic: Several grand prix events have either been postponed or cancelled for premier class MotoGP and Formula 1.

The spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting the movement of people around the people and hence a lot of industries are taking a negative hit, including automobile manufacturing and motorsports. Several grand prix events have been either postponed or cancelled for premier class MotoGP and Formula 1. Now. It has been announced that all races of the Formula E calendar have been suspended for the next two months. Mahindra Racing shares an update with regards to the current status of Season 6.

Mahindra Racing says in a statement: Our collective responsibility is towards the health and well-being of the entire FE community, including the teams, the wider championship workforce, our partners, suppliers, and fans, as well as the populations in the cities we visit. To that end, FE has implemented a ‘flag system’ to identify the different phases and time windows for forthcoming races:

RED FLAG: March/April No races

YELLOW FLAG: May Opportunity open

GREEN FLAG: June/July Races to take place as planned (should situation improve/stabilise)

To confirm, the upcoming races in Rome, Paris, Seoul, and Jakarta will not take place on the originally scheduled dates. The races in Berlin, New York, and London remain unaffected. In terms of completing the race calendar following the suspension, all options are being considered, including rearranged dates, new venues and making existing races into double-headers.

Also read: Can Coronavirus spell doom for Formula 1 and MotoGP in 2020?

FE has also stated that they may look to extend the season up to the weekend of the 8/9 August. Whilst every effort will be made to ensure the current season is successfully completed, FE also wants to minimise the impact on Season 7, with the Official Valencia Pre-Season Test currently scheduled to take place the week of 12-16 October.

In a statement issued by Formula E, the series’ founder and chairman, Alejandro Agag said, “Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months. Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be back in full force, once the ongoing health crisis and spread of COVID-19 has subsided.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.