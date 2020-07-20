Formula Ahead: With equal footing, races more about driver than the car itself

If this season is any indication, in 2022, teams will be on somewhat of an equal footing. With all due respect to Ferrari, both its drivers and team manager have failed on these fronts. LeClerc has still shown some mettle, but Vettel has lost his grip.

By:Published: July 20, 2020 10:51 AM

While it seems to be a Mercedes season yet again—both its drivers have dominated the three races—Ferrari’s misfortune has paved the way for others to take its space. Racing Point seems to be doing surprisingly well and Red Bull is coming of age. More important, McLaren and Renault are also slowly gaining positions. Although there is still a year and a half left before the new regulations come into effect, which will bring budget limits, if this season is any indication it will certainly create a more level playing field for almost all, especially teams like McLaren, Racing Point and Renault. Besides, what Racing Point’s success shows—the car is being termed as Pink Mercedes, as it is modelled after the 2019 winning formula—with cars on equal footing the race becomes more about driver and strategy than the car itself.

With all due respect to Ferrari, both its drivers and team manager have failed on these fronts. LeClerc has still shown some mettle, but Vettel has lost his grip. And, strategy has been a disaster. 2021 may not turn out to be not too different. But if Vettel does find his form and moves to Racing Point the game may be a lot different. More so, this is also what the fans want. While we all love to see Hamilton and Bottas winning, if F1 wants to keep its audiences it needs this change. Not to say that technology and innovation should not have a role to play, but in order to draw in more fans it needs to become more about driver and strategy than the car.

This short season has a given us a preview of how different the game can be if cars are roughly similar, hopefully, F1 will also not lose sight of this.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!