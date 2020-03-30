Formula 1 teams to apply racing expertise to assist with ventilator production under Project Pitlane

The seven teams’ combined efforts, termed ‘Project Pitlane’, are part of a UK industry-wide effort to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to support the national need.

By:Published: March 30, 2020 11:35:45 AM

 

formula 1 teams ventilators

Companies from several industries are swapping their regular operations with the production of ventilators or face masks in order to assist with the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve reported about several automobile manufacturers stepping into ventilator production lately, for example, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra. Now, we hear about a new industry stepping in to help – the racing industry.

After the UK government’s call for assistance with the manufacture of medical devices to help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a collective of seven UK-based Formula 1 teams, their respective technology arms and Formula 1 have made significant progress in defining and coordinating its response.

The seven teams’ combined efforts, termed ‘Project Pitlane’, are part of a UK industry-wide effort to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to support the national need, the press release read.

Following decisions taken this week by the UK Government, Project Pitlane is focussed on three workstreams. These workstreams vary in scope from reverse engineering existing medical devices, to support in scaling the production of existing ventilator designs as part of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium, to the rapid design and prototype manufacture of a new device for certification and subsequent production.

In each instance, Project Pitlane will pool the resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test and skilled assembly. F1’s unique ability to rapidly respond to engineering and technological challenges allows the group to add value to the wider engineering industry’s response.

Also read: F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The focus of Project Pitlane will now be on coordinating and answering the clear challenges that have been set. The seven teams remain ready to support in other areas requiring rapid, innovative technology responses to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teams that form the collective are: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BWT Racing Point F1 Team, Haas F1 Team, McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Renault DP World F1 Team, ROKiT Williams Racing

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features