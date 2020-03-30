Formula 1 teams to apply racing expertise to assist with ventilator production under Project Pitlane

The seven teams’ combined efforts, termed ‘Project Pitlane’, are part of a UK industry-wide effort to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to support the national need.

Companies from several industries are swapping their regular operations with the production of ventilators or face masks in order to assist with the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve reported about several automobile manufacturers stepping into ventilator production lately, for example, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra. Now, we hear about a new industry stepping in to help – the racing industry.

After the UK government’s call for assistance with the manufacture of medical devices to help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a collective of seven UK-based Formula 1 teams, their respective technology arms and Formula 1 have made significant progress in defining and coordinating its response.

The seven teams’ combined efforts, termed ‘Project Pitlane’, are part of a UK industry-wide effort to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to support the national need, the press release read.

Following decisions taken this week by the UK Government, Project Pitlane is focussed on three workstreams. These workstreams vary in scope from reverse engineering existing medical devices, to support in scaling the production of existing ventilator designs as part of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium, to the rapid design and prototype manufacture of a new device for certification and subsequent production.

In each instance, Project Pitlane will pool the resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test and skilled assembly. F1’s unique ability to rapidly respond to engineering and technological challenges allows the group to add value to the wider engineering industry’s response.

Also read: F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The focus of Project Pitlane will now be on coordinating and answering the clear challenges that have been set. The seven teams remain ready to support in other areas requiring rapid, innovative technology responses to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teams that form the collective are: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BWT Racing Point F1 Team, Haas F1 Team, McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Renault DP World F1 Team, ROKiT Williams Racing

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.