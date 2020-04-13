Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

In a 10-year career, Sir Stirling Moss took 16 wins, some of which rank among the truly iconic drives in the sport's history – his 1961 victories in Monaco and Germany in particular often held up as all-time classics.

By:Updated: April 13, 2020 11:51:34 AM
Photo: Formula 1

Formula 1 legend British driver Sir Stirling Moss has passed away at the age of 90. Moss died peacefully at his London home following a long illness, Associated Press quoted his wife, Susan, Sunday. Considered the greatest driver who never won the world championship, Moss raced in 66 Grands Prix between 1951 to 1961, when he drove for the likes of Maserati, Vanwall, and Mercedes. This was when he famously formed a ruthlessly effective partnership with lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio.

In his 10-year F1 career, Moss grabbed 16 wins, and some of these went on to be counted among the truly iconic drives in the sport’s history – his victories in Monaco and Germany in 1961 are often held up as all-time classics.

Besides Formula 1, Moss was an accomplished sports car driver, as he famously won the 1955 Mille Miglia on public roads for Mercedes at an average speed of close to 160 km/h. He also competed in rallies and land-speed attempts.

After his enforced retirement from racing (except a brief comeback in saloon cars in the 1980s) after a major crash at Goodwood in 1962, Moss had a presence in F1 as a sports correspondent and an observer. He retired from public life in January 2018.

Affectionately known as “Mr Motor Racing,“ the balding Moss was known for his taste for adventure, willingness and capability to pushing cars to their limits across many racing categories. He was among many things fearless, fiercely competitive and often reckless.

Also read: F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

This did take a toll on him ending his career early at age 31 when a horrific crash left him in a coma for a month in April 1962.

“If you’re not trying to win at all costs,” he said, “what on Earth are you doing there?”

Express Drives sends our heartfelt condolences to Lady Susie and Sir Stirling’s family and friends.

