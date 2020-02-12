2020 Formula 1: Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix has been a very important part of the calender, however, this year with the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country the GP has been postponed. The GP scheduled for 17-19 April is expected to be held later in the year should conditions improve.

The Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Sports Group, officially requested the postponement after ongoing discussions with the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People's Republic of China (CAMF) and Shanghai Administration of Sports.

Amid continued health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, Formula 1, together with governing body the FIA, jointly decided to accept the postponement request in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans.

Also read: Red Bull launch RB16: Verstappen & Albon's 2020 F1 car dons traditional Red Bull livery

Formula 1 and the FIA will continue to work closely with the teams, race promoter, CAMF and the local authorities to monitor the situation as it develops, with all parties studying the viability of potential alternative dates for the Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

"The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible," Formula 1 said in a statement. "We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time."