FIM introduces MiniGP as first step on ‘Road to MotoGP’: Invites 10-14 year-old aspiring racers

The FIM and Dorna Sports have announced a new platform on the Road to MotoGP, the FIM MiniGP World Series. MiniGP competitions from around the world will be standardised and unified under the same umbrella. The series aims to create a platform for young riders worldwide, increasing their skill and opportunity on the Road to MotoGP. The MiniGP World Series will comprise MiniGP competitions organised by one or more FMNs, or CONUs across the globe that sign up to be part of the new initiative, with each competition in the Series adhering to the same set of sporting and technical regulations in order to standardise competition.

MiniGP Cups or competitions wishing to be included as part of the new Series – and thereby gain Road to MotoGP status – can be either national in nature or representing a larger geographical area at a regional or continental level.

Races must take place on karting circuits that meet minimum standards set by the FIM or national federation in question, who will also decide on the minimum circuit length. Riders must be between 10 and 14 years old, competing on equal Ohvale GP-0 160 machinery. The official single tyre supplier for all the FIM MiniGP World Series will be Pirelli, with a standard tyre allocation given per event.

A minimum of four events comprising a minimum of eight races must be included on the calendar, with a minimum number of 15 permanent riders in each competition. The first event must take place by July 2021, and the final event of the season should be held no later than the 17th of October. At the end of the season, the top competitors will be offered some incredible opportunities.

The champion of every national, regional, or continental MiniGP cup will be given the opportunity to participate in a World Final, which will take place during the week leading up to the final MotoGP event of the season. The winner of the World Final will, subject to age and location/nationality, will secure a spot in one of the Road To MotoGP programs on the next rung of their career ladder.

The top riders from each national, regional, or continental MiniGP cup will also have – depending on their age and location – either direct access to the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup selection or the availability of entry into the Honda British Talent Cup, Northern Talent Cup, or European Talent Cup.

