Ferrari reveals 2021 F1 car: Scarlet red livery gets a touch of green and burgundy

The wraps over the Ferrari SF21 have been removed to reveal a traditional Ferrari F1 livery, with a twist. The 2021 F1 season contender from the Scuderia is expected to take the team back to the top.

Scuderia Ferrari have unveiled its contender for the 2021 Formula One World Championship — the SF21. The hopes of Italy and the Tifosi lie in the SF21 to bring the iconic team back to the top after the team’s 2020 campaign which was the team’s worst season since 1980. Ferrari finished in sixth place in the constructor’s championship in 2020, but it hopes the new car will bring it back to the top three of the table to take the fight to Mercedes. For the 2021 season, Ferrari have retained Charles Leclerc who will race alongside Carlos Sainz who will join the team from McLaren.

Ferrari launched its new car with Sainz, Leclerc and team principal Mattia Binotto. The new car is said to use a new 066 power unit and the team claims that it has “recovered quite a lot of speed on the straights” compared to its predecessor, the SF1000.

The team claimed its last pole position in qualifying in 2019 at the Mexican Grand Prix and took its last win at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix. The SF21 is expected to change the team’s fortunes to a brighter one.

Ferrari SF21 F1 car livery

The SF21 itself is finished in the iconic Ferrari red. But the Mission Winnow branding logo adds a touch of vibrant green to the car, placed behind the cockpit on the engine cover. Additionally, the red blends into Burgundy at the rear, the shade pays tribute to Ferrari’s liveries of the past.

The SF21 will make its track debut during a shakedown this week. Following which Ferrari will have both its drivers in action in Bahrain for pre-season testing. Pre-season testing is scheduled to take place between March 12-14. It will lead into the season-opening race at the Bahrain International Circuit for the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix a fortnight later.

