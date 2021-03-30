F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

India’s Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 Formula 2 campaign with a podium and valuable championship points. Currently stands third ahead of the next round in Monaco this May.

By:March 30, 2021 1:15 PM
Image Credit: James Gasperotti

In the first round of the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship in Bahrain, Indian driver, Jehan Daruvala clinched second place in the first race, while in Race 2, Daruvala finished fourth. In the third and final feature race, around the Bahrain International Circuit, Daruvala finished sixth, to bag some valuable points for his campaign this year.

Formula 2 in 2021 is using a new format this year seeing three races in each round instead of the two from previous seasons. In Race 1, Daruvala kept himself out of trouble at the start and then made his way up the order. However, he found it difficult to get past Liam Lawson for the lead and was forced to settle for second place. But he claimed a respectable and well-executed podium finish.

Image Credit: James Gasperotti

In Race 2, Daruvala was steadily closing the gap to the front runners from fourth place. However, ART driver Christian Lundgaard was handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision during the race. While Jehan was allowed to celebrate a provisional third-place finish on the podium, it was later realised that Lundgaard had served his penalty during a pitstop. Lundgaard was handed back his second-place finish and Daruvala surrendered this third-place trophy to Guanyu Zhou. The Indian driver settled for fourth at the end.

Come Race 3 on Sunday, Daruvala started from sixth. Although he traded places with others over the course of the race, he finished in P6 as well. A podium, P4 and P6 finishes now puts Daruvala third in the championship. However, seven-rounds still remain to be contested.

With valuable points in hand, Daruvala has started his 2021 campaign with a stellar performance. It seems to be a track that suits his driving style as it is apparent after his maiden F2 win which also came in Bahrain last season.

The next round of the 2021 Formula 2 championship will take place with the Monaco Grand Prix in May. If you wish to follow the Formula 2 season and Daruvala’s performance from India, channel Eurosport will be televising the championship live, a first in the history of the series.

