F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

Reports suggest that F1 will be going ahead with the much anticipated Miami Grand Prix in 2022. Next year’s Formula One calendar is expected to be announced in September.

By:August 12, 2021 1:09 PM
Image: F1.com

Formula One will soon announce the 2022 Championship calendar. It is reported that the preliminary calendar will be announced in September 2021. Reports also suggest that Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula One commercial rights holder spoke with investors and confirmed that the sport will be visiting Miami next year. After much anticipation and much controversy, the 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place in 2022. The Grand Prix is said to be held in the first half of May 2022.

Formula One has been in lengthy talks to host the Miami Grand Prix. However, over the years it received much opposition from locals. However, earlier this year it was announced that an agreement was reached between the sport and the city of Miami to host the event.

Formula One currently holds the US Grand Prix held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The race in Miami is said to be an additional race on US soil to feature on the calendar in 2022. The sport has been looking to grow interest for the sport in the USA and possibilities of adding more US venues in the future has not been ruled out.

The track in Miami will be a temporary street circuit with a vibe of a permanent track. Similar to what we see in Albert Park for the Australian Grand Prix. The track will run in an anti-clockwise direction featuring 19 corners, one main straight, one long back straight, fast-flowing corners and even a fast-curvy long straight. Miami will be the 11th different venue to host an F1 race on US soil

The provisional 2022 Formula One Championship calendar is expected to be announced in September 2021. Additionally, in 2023, the Russian Grand Prix is scheduled to move from the Sochi Autodrome to Autodrom Igora Drive in Saint Petersburg.

Source: GrandPrix247

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

Humsafar app for diesel doorstep delivery: How does it work, who's it for and more

Humsafar app for diesel doorstep delivery: How does it work, who's it for and more

Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220

Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220

New Tata Harrier, Safari XTA+ automatic variant launched: What's new

New Tata Harrier, Safari XTA+ automatic variant launched: What's new

Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Cell Propulsion: How three ex-ISRO engineers made electric LCVs with 250km range

Cell Propulsion: How three ex-ISRO engineers made electric LCVs with 250km range