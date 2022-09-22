F1 teams displeased as FIA announces 24-race 2023 calendar

As per the British publication, The Guardian, FIA unexpectedly released the 2023 season calendar without any prior customary consultation with the Formula One teams or even F1 itself.

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has announced its action-packed 2023 season calendar with record 24 races scheduled. However, if reports from British outlet The Guardian are to be believed, the announcement has left the Formula One teams fuming over the inclusion of a triple-header for next season.

As per the British publication, FIA unexpectedly released the 2023 season calendar without any prior customary consultation with the Formula One teams or even F1 itself. Citing its sources within the sport, The Guardian said, “it has only compounded the sense of fatigue and disconnected the teams’ feel with the FIA which became clear after the Italian Grand Prix. One team member said the FIA’s attitude was “unacceptable”.

The governing body solely speared the Grand Prix of US, Mexico and Brazil into the 2023 season schedule without seeking approvals from the teams.

The teams, like in the past, would have agreed anyway but a lack of consultation by FIA has created discontent.

F1, the commercial rights holder of the motorsport, has also deemed the move from FIA unsatisfactory as the sudden announcement denied them the chance to promote its newly-signed agreement with Monaco GP or the confirmation of the date for the much-anticipated Las Vegas GP. They had to settle with a subtle confirmation by issuing a press release for the same.

FIA and its president Mohammed ben Sulayem were on the receiving end after the Italian Grand Prix on the use of safety car at the end of the race, which saw leader Max Verstappen securing his maiden victory at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza under the safety car, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

With the Sochi Grand Prix being axed off the calendar amid political tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the 2022 season will feature 22 races, instead of the originally planned 23. F1 returns on 2nd October with the Singapore GP.