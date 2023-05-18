F1: Imola GP cancelled after torrential rains

It’s the second race to be abandoned this season after the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Formula 1 has cancelled the Grand Prix scheduled to take place in Imola, northern Italy, this weekend after the region was hit by torrential rains and flooding that led to several deaths.

The decision was taken following discussions with the president of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile and local authorities, including relevant ministers, the city’s mayor and the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, F1 said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

An estimated 120,000 people were expected to travel to the region. Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula 1, called the events a “tragedy” for Imola and the wider Emilia Romagna region. Eight people died in the floods and there are still several unaccounted for, the Ansa newswire cited local authorities as saying.

“The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation,” Domenicali said.

It’s the second race to be abandoned this season. The Chinese Grand Prix planned in April was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Unlike Imola, the decision not to hold the event in China took place months in advance. Races eliminated at the last minute mean higher costs, with most of the teams already on location.

Red Bull Racing, which is dominating the Formula 1 competition this year, says part of the staff was already in Italy and the rest of the team was flying when the decision landed.

“We won’t know the cost for a few days but this is the last of our priorities right now,” a Red Bull spokesman said by phone. “We are focusing on the safety of our teams and we don’t want to be a strain on resources for Italian authorities. Our thoughts are close to the people who are suffering in Italy.”