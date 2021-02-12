F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

Former double world champion, Fernando Alonso is confirmed to make his F1 return with the Alpine F1 Team. The news creates worries for the team if the Spaniard will be fit before pre-season testing begins in March.

By:February 12, 2021 10:41 AM
Image Courtesy: F1.com

Formula One driver, Fernando Alonso has been confirmed to be involved in a road accident in Switzerland. Alonso who took a sabbatical from the sport was set to make his return with the Alpine F1 Team (rebranded from Renault F1 Team) from the 2021 season. The Alpine F1 Team has confirmed that the double world champion was involved in a road cycling accident. Furthermore, the team has also stated that Alonso is “conscious and well in himself”, but is due to undergo further medical examinations on Friday morning. The statement was released by Alpine on its social media platforms confirming the incident.

The team mentioned that it will hold off from any comments on the matter until further medical investigations of Alonso’s condition.

Alonso moved away from the sport following the 2018 season after a disappointing stint with McLaren. He is scheduled to make his return in 2021 with the Alpine outfit alongside Esteban Ocon.

Alonso not having driven in F1 since the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is scheduled to drive for the team at the pre-season test in Bahrain before the season kicks off a fortnight later at the same venue for the season opener – 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The news now puts Alpine’s prospects into question if Alonso will be medically fit to travel and drive for the team in time, or will Alpine require a stand-in for Alonso till he recovers. We await the medical results and Alpine to confirm its plans for the near future, and also wish the double world champion a speedy recovery.

