F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen scores six out of eight

Max Verstappen takes a stunning light to flag victory in the Canadian GP, equalling the legendary Ayrton Senna.

Max Verstappen put on a strong show at the Canadian Grand Prix, leading the race from the very first lap to take the top spot on the podium, earning him six victories from eight races, four being in a row. Verstappen’s victory also earned Red Bull its 100th victory in Formula One.

The Dutchman finished ahead of Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, while also earning himself 41 victories, levelling the legendary Ayrton Senna. Red Bull has maintained a 100 percent winning record this season.

The Spaniard and the Brit traded positions multiple times during the race, however, Hamilton fell behind as the race progressed, letting Alonso take second. Mercedes driver George Russell missed a potential podium after damaging his car in an early crash, sending him lower down the order.

Russel initially worked his way back up the points after the crash, however, he was asked to retire with 15 laps remaining owing to excessive brake wear post the crash. The Safety Car was deployed after the crash and the Ferrari duo played their cards right by not pitting for new tyres as other drivers did.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz managed to settle in for P4 and P5, as Perez settled for P6 while taking up the fastest lap bonus point. However, it was not all good news for Nico Hulkenberg, as he fell from P3 to P5 on the grid due to his red flag breach in qualifying, and managed a P15 finish.

The current overall position is led by Verstappen with 195 points, followed by teammate Perez with 126 points, and Alonso in third with 117 points. Red Bull leads the charts in the constructors championship with 321 points, followed by Mercedes with 167 points and Aston Martin in third with 154 points.