F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

F1 is looking to introduce the 2022 calendar with a total of 23 races. A third of all weekends could follow the sprint qualifying format.

Image Credit: F1.com

The President and CEO of Formula One, Stefano Domenicali has stated that the 2022 F1 calendar could feature a record-breaking 23 Grands Prix. The 2022 season will start as it would in mid-March. But it would conclude in mid-November, the earliest end to an F1 season since 2010. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Formula One held a 17-race season in 2020 with a delayed start in July. The 2021 season will conclude on December 12 in Abu Dhabi, with already a record 22 races this year. The 2021 season has been the longest in the sport’s history. 15 races have been completed while seven more are still to take place with the hottest championship battle of recent times between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Despite that, Formula One is looking to hold a record 23 race calendar in 2022. In addition, the teams will be subject to new technical regulations set to come in force with the new ground effect cars.

Talking on the 2022 season calendar, Domenicali has said that the sport would be looking at a 23 race calendar. However, will be respectful towards the Covid regulations around the world.

Formula One is expected to announce the finalised 2022 calendar this month (October). Miami will be a new entrant on the list having already been confirmed for 6-8 May. Domenicali pushing to conclude the 2022 Calendar by mid-November could result in quite a tightly packed r. This could mean that quite a few race weekends would be held back to back. While we await the final dates, the teams may have a daunting and exhausting season next year with 23 races held in a tightly packed schedule.

Additionally, the trial runs with Sprint Qualifying format have yielded some exciting race weekends during the British and Italian Grand Prix weekends. Domenicali called the format an “Incredible Success”. Brazil will be the third and final race weekend to follow the same this year.

Furthermore, Domenicali added that having a key event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during a race weekend saw a vast majority of positive comments, and promoters are happy with the format. Therefore, Formula One is looking to host such a format more abundantly next year after the successful test runs in 2021. The F1 boss confirmed that the sport is pushing for a third of the races in 2022 to follow this new format. With a possible 23 races, seven-eight races next year could follow the exciting format with Qualifying held on Friday, Sprint on Saturday, and the final Grand Prix race on Sunday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.