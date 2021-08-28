F1 2021: Verstappen denies Russell Belgian GP pole in dramatic wet qualifying

It was pouring with rain at Spa, but Max Verstappen has claimed pole in a dramatic qualifying session for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. However, George Russell came up with a surprise P2 for Williams after Hamilton failed to beat his time.

By:Updated: Aug 28, 2021 8:47 PM

The weather Gods have not been kind to the Formula One paddock at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. But Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has claimed pole position for the race. However, the surprise came from George Russell in the Williams who drove a phenomenal lap in the dripping wet conditions. Russell will start from the front row in P2, his career-best qualifying. Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes was only third fastest. Here is how qualifying for the Belgian GP played out.

2021 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Q1 Results

In the difficult weather conditions, it was McLaren driver Lando Norris who topped the timesheets. However the bottom five included Giovinazzi, Tsunoda, Schumacher, Raikkonen and Mazepin. They will start from 16th to 20th respectively on the grid.

2021 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Q2 Results

The conditions around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit continued to be tricky in the second session of qualifying. But again Norris was the driver who was most comfortable setting the pace again. Mercedes were on the cusp, but both cars managed to get through to Q3, although had to summon upon extra sets of intermediate tyres. But the bottom five included Leclerc, Latifi, Sainz, Alonso and Stroll.

2021 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Q3 Results

The rain came in heavier in the session summoning the full wet tyres. Sebastian Vettel complained of aquaplaning and to red flag the session on the radio, just then disaster struck. Norris who was the hero of the first two sessions, lost it going through Eau Rouge, and speared off left into the barriers at Raidillon. The shut was horrific, thankfully, Norris walked away unscathed.

But the incident resulted in a red flag of the session. After a delay to clear the track and wait for conditions to improve, the session was restarted with 9 minutes remaining.

In the closing stages, Russell in the Williams was on a brilliant lap. One that Hamilton failed to beat. Russell was on provisional pole as everyone behind him failed to better their times. But right at the second, Verstappen pulled everything out of his Red Bull to deny Russell his first pole position.

Russell will start second on the front row in P2. Hamilton will start from P3 with Ricciardo in P4. Vettel was fifth fastest ahead of Gasly and Perez in P6 and P7. Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes was only P8 but will take a 5-place grid drop to start from P13. However, Ocon was P9 with Norris not setting a time in P10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Vehicle Care to open 500+ workshops this year: Future plans, road to recovery & more explained

Vehicle Care to open 500+ workshops this year: Future plans, road to recovery & more explained

Hyundai to unveil new future vision for Hydrogen on September 7: What to expect

Hyundai to unveil new future vision for Hydrogen on September 7: What to expect

Bajaj Pulsar 250F, NS250 spotted doing 120 kmph test runs: Watch Video

Bajaj Pulsar 250F, NS250 spotted doing 120 kmph test runs: Watch Video

Audi to go electric by 2026: No combustion engines after 2033

Audi to go electric by 2026: No combustion engines after 2033

New Yamaha R15M with R7-like face starts reaching dealerships: India launch soon

New Yamaha R15M with R7-like face starts reaching dealerships: India launch soon

Tata Motors honours 24 Indian Olympic athletes with Altroz

Tata Motors honours 24 Indian Olympic athletes with Altroz

Yamaha Aerox 155: Maxi-scooter with R15-based engine to launch soon

Yamaha Aerox 155: Maxi-scooter with R15-based engine to launch soon

Affordable MG ZS EV with 40kWh battery pack in the works: Document leaked

Affordable MG ZS EV with 40kWh battery pack in the works: Document leaked

Honda Amaze Facelift Accessories Packages: Everything you need to know

Honda Amaze Facelift Accessories Packages: Everything you need to know

eBikeGo launches Rugged electric scooter: Two variants, top speed of 70 km/h

eBikeGo launches Rugged electric scooter: Two variants, top speed of 70 km/h

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition unveiled: Gets 575hp and these exclusive touches

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition unveiled: Gets 575hp and these exclusive touches

Tata Punch mini SUV: 5 Key things to expect

Tata Punch mini SUV: 5 Key things to expect

New Jeep Commander Revealed: 7-seat Compass SUV coming to India soon

New Jeep Commander Revealed: 7-seat Compass SUV coming to India soon

Volkswagen Taigun India launch date out: All about this Creta, Seltos rival

Volkswagen Taigun India launch date out: All about this Creta, Seltos rival

5-door Suzuki Jimny spotted without camouflage

5-door Suzuki Jimny spotted without camouflage

Tata HBX concept renamed to ‘PUNCH’: Launch before festive season

Tata HBX concept renamed to ‘PUNCH’: Launch before festive season

First-ever Mercedes-AMG 63 S launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore: AMG shows the highest growth in H1 2021

First-ever Mercedes-AMG 63 S launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore: AMG shows the highest growth in H1 2021

Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales mark, 1.5 lakh connected cars sold in 2 years

Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales mark, 1.5 lakh connected cars sold in 2 years

Simple One electric scooter gathers over 30,000 bookings: Range, price, deliveries

Simple One electric scooter gathers over 30,000 bookings: Range, price, deliveries

Honda Motorcycle to expand network by 1,000 touchpoints in next three years

Honda Motorcycle to expand network by 1,000 touchpoints in next three years