F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

It has finally been confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will race in Formula One for Mercedes in 2021. The contract has been signed between the two parties for a single-year extension.

Lewis Hamilton with Toto Wolf - Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Principal

For the ninth season in a row, Lewis Hamilton will race in Formula One for the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team. Mercedes has confirmed that they and Hamilton have finally signed the contract for the reigning world champion to continue with the team for another season. However, the contract is only for the 2021 season, does not state if Hamilton will continue further. Lewis Hamilton in 2020 equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles, in addition to breaking many more. Its is expected with Mercedes dominance in the sport, Hamilton may claim his eighth title in 2021.

The contract is said to include a joint commitment for greater diversity and inclusion. A significant part of the agreement between Mercedes and Hamilton is said to have a special provision of the “formation of a joint charitable foundation which will have the mission of supporting greater diversity and inclusion in all forms of motorsport” the team said in a statement.

Hamilton has 266 races under his belt since starting his career at McLaren and joining Mercedes in 2013. Hamilton has seven world titles and 95 Grand Prix race wins to his name since, highest of any driver in the history of the sport. Of those, six titles and 74 wins have been achieved with Mercedes.

The contract extension will allow Hamilton to race for a ninth season with the team. However, there is no mention of it extending to 2022 and beyond. With Hamilton now signed with Mercedes, all 20 drivers for 2021 are now confirmed. Hamilton will continue to race alongside team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

In 2021, Formula 1 will begin with pre-season testing in Bahrain between 12-14 March. The season will officially start on March 28 for the season opener now to be held in Bahrain. The Australian Grand Prix which was scheduled to be the season opener was rescheduled to November 21 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Formula One has confirmed a 23 race calendar for the 2021 season, however, the venue of the third race (May 2) on the calendar is yet to be confirmed.

