F1 2020: Turkish Grand Prix returns in November as four more races added to calendar

2020 Formula One: Turkey's Istanbul Park will host a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011 this year after Formula 1 announced four more races have been added to the 2020 calendar.

By:Updated: Aug 25, 2020 5:43 PM

f1 2020 turkish gp

Turkey’s Istanbul Park is set to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix this year for the first time since 2011 as Formula 1 today announced addition of four more races to the 2020 calendar. The Turkish GP will be held on 15 November, followed by a back-to-back doubleheader in Bahrain, with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 26 November and then the Sakhir Grand Prix on 6 December. The very last race concluding the season, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on 13 December.

It has also been confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix, which was postponed earlier this year, will not take place in 2020, bringing the total race count 17 for the season.

A statement from Formula 1 confirms that some races in the revised 2020 season will be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality. “While we want to see as many fans as a possible return as soon as it is safe to do so, our priority remains the safety of the Formula 1 community and the communities we visit, and we review fan access on this basis,” the statement reads.

Also read: F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Formula 1 underlines that it is maintaining a close dialogue with all promoters and local authorities to ensure operations are carried out safely while monitoring each national situation, including travel restrictions and local health procedures.

The year 2020 has presented the world with an unprecedented challenge and Formula 1 wants to pay tribute to everyone across Formula 1, the FIA, the teams, and its partners who have made this possible, Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled

Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled

Travel from Delhi to London in a bus! Cost and route for world's longest bus journey

Travel from Delhi to London in a bus! Cost and route for world's longest bus journey

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 teased: Expected price, features of Harley-Davidson Street 750 rival

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 teased: Expected price, features of Harley-Davidson Street 750 rival

Rolls-Royce 'Spirit of Ecstasy' gets a makeover as brand pursues younger buyers

Rolls-Royce 'Spirit of Ecstasy' gets a makeover as brand pursues younger buyers

Mahindra trucks offered with iMAXX connectivity: Service due, fuel efficiency and more on phone

Mahindra trucks offered with iMAXX connectivity: Service due, fuel efficiency and more on phone

Hero MotoCorp hands over 4 Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Haryana Government: All details

Hero MotoCorp hands over 4 Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Haryana Government: All details

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted: Mahindra Thar rival's expected price, features, specs

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted: Mahindra Thar rival's expected price, features, specs

MoRTH extends validity of DL, RC, other vehicle documents to December

MoRTH extends validity of DL, RC, other vehicle documents to December

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol video review: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol video review: Price, specs, features

TVS Scooty Pep+ gets price hike: India's most affordable scooter costlier by this much

TVS Scooty Pep+ gets price hike: India's most affordable scooter costlier by this much

Made-in-India KTM 200 Duke launched in the US as the most affordable KTM: Price, features & more!

Made-in-India KTM 200 Duke launched in the US as the most affordable KTM: Price, features & more!

MG Reassure program launched: Buy a used certified MG Hector with these unbelievable offers

MG Reassure program launched: Buy a used certified MG Hector with these unbelievable offers

India’s 1st Lithium-Sulfur battery tech introduced for EVs: 3x energy storage capacity & cost-effective

India’s 1st Lithium-Sulfur battery tech introduced for EVs: 3x energy storage capacity & cost-effective

Mahindra XUV500 prices slashed: MG Hector Plus rival cheaper by this much

Mahindra XUV500 prices slashed: MG Hector Plus rival cheaper by this much

Maruti Suzuki XL6 marks one year in India with nearly 14% MPV market share

Maruti Suzuki XL6 marks one year in India with nearly 14% MPV market share

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open: Expected price, India launch details & more!

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open: Expected price, India launch details & more!

Car/bike insurance claims to be invalid without this certificate

Car/bike insurance claims to be invalid without this certificate

2020 MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira grabs his first win at historic 900th premier class race

2020 MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira grabs his first win at historic 900th premier class race

Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much