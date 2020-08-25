F1 2020: Turkish Grand Prix returns in November as four more races added to calendar

2020 Formula One: Turkey's Istanbul Park will host a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011 this year after Formula 1 announced four more races have been added to the 2020 calendar.

Turkey’s Istanbul Park is set to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix this year for the first time since 2011 as Formula 1 today announced addition of four more races to the 2020 calendar. The Turkish GP will be held on 15 November, followed by a back-to-back doubleheader in Bahrain, with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 26 November and then the Sakhir Grand Prix on 6 December. The very last race concluding the season, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on 13 December.

It has also been confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix, which was postponed earlier this year, will not take place in 2020, bringing the total race count 17 for the season.

A statement from Formula 1 confirms that some races in the revised 2020 season will be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality. “While we want to see as many fans as a possible return as soon as it is safe to do so, our priority remains the safety of the Formula 1 community and the communities we visit, and we review fan access on this basis,” the statement reads.

Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Formula 1 underlines that it is maintaining a close dialogue with all promoters and local authorities to ensure operations are carried out safely while monitoring each national situation, including travel restrictions and local health procedures.

The year 2020 has presented the world with an unprecedented challenge and Formula 1 wants to pay tribute to everyone across Formula 1, the FIA, the teams, and its partners who have made this possible, Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, said.

