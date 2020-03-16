F1 2020: Season likely start in late May as Bahrain and Vietnam GPs get postponed

The postponed races could take place during the mid-season break in August and may explore 2-day race weekend options.

By:Published: March 16, 2020 12:45:27 PM
Picture Credit: Daimler AG

Due to the global pandemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus, global events in all forms and sizes are being cancelled or postponed. Formula 1 has been immune to this as the 2020 F1 season opener in Australia was cancelled at the last minute this past Friday. While the race in China, where the virus has originated from was already cancelled, now it has been confirmed that the Bahrain GP and the Vietnamese GP have also been postponed.

Formula 1 and the FIA have stated that the organisers of the events and sport are hopeful that the season will begin sometime at the end May, but it will be regularly reviewed till then as the situation has intensified in Europe as well. This would mean that the Dutch GP and Spanish GP may also be moved to a later date as both of these races were scheduled to take place in early May.

The joint statement released by the F1 and FIA state that “Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and the local health authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

While the 2020 season was already packed with 22 scheduled Grand Prix’s on the calendar, it is said that the summer break in August is likely to be cancelled as the postponed Grand Prixs are likely to be accommodated in that time period. However, this would mean that the scheduled would be extremely tightly scheduled season with a few triple header weeks. Something teams are not happy with. But it in order to curb the tight, long and hectic schedules, F1 may test out a 2-day weekend format instead of the stable 3-day weekend.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Season likely start in late May as Bahrain and Vietnam GPs get postponed

F1 2020: Season likely start in late May as Bahrain and Vietnam GPs get postponed

Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India

Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India

Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

Fuel injected BS6 bike/scooter maintenance: Do's and don'ts to ensure smooth functioning

Fuel injected BS6 bike/scooter maintenance: Do's and don'ts to ensure smooth functioning

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder