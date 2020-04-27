F1 2020 season finally set to start with Austrian GP in July

After the first half of the 2020 F1 Calendar was postponed due to the coronavirus, Formula One has now announced a new target calendar that is expected to start from July in Europe with the first race said to be the Austrian GP.

Formula One has announced a proposed 2020 calendar that is said to start from July with the Austrian Grand Prix. Like all events that were scheduled to take place in 2020 but were postponed or cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Formula One World Championship was no exception. The Chinese Grand Prix already cancelled for the year, having been the origin of the virus. The Australian GP weekend, the inaugural race of the season came to a grinding halt when the event was called off moments before the drivers were to go out in their cars at Albert Park, Melbourne.

Subsequently, the following races including Bahrain, Vietnam, Dutch, Spanish GPs all being postponed and the Monaco GP being cancelled entirely for the year. Formula One announced that it will hold its midseason break early in March and April, and will utilise that time to hold the postponed races.

But as the situation had worsened in Europe, the start of the season was further delayed. Now F1 has proposed a new Target 2020 Calendar which will be more streamlined than before and will travel a continent at a time. The season is expected to start with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 with the start of the season being confined to Europe till early September. From September to October, the races in Eurasia and Asia like Vietnam, Russia, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan is expected to be held. October and November are proposed to host some of the Asia leg as well as the races in the Americas which include Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the US GP. The season would conclude in the middle east in December with the Bahrain and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, the order of the races which are to take place is still unconfirmed at the moment as the detailed calendar is yet to be released.

Chase Carey, CEO of F1 said: “We are now increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer.” Carey added that the first few races are expected to be held behind closed doors with no spectators but mentioned “We… hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule. We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country.”

Chase Carey mentioned that the season finale will traditionally take place in Abu Dhabi and the season is expected to host 15-18 races. The finalised calendar will be released soon.

