F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

The first eight races of the 2020 Formula 1 season has finally been announced. A revised calendar for the European leg is scheduled to start from July 5, but no spectators will be allowed at the venue and will be held behind closed doors. Austria and Britain are scheduled to host two rounds each.

Formula 1 has announced the revised calendar for the delayed 2020 F1 season. At the moment only the first eight races have been confirmed which consists of the first leg that will be held in Europe. The first eight races will take place in Austria, Hungary, United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium and Italy. The season was delayed due to the growing pandemic of the coronavirus which forced many races to be cancelled like Australia, Monaco, China, and also the Dutch Grand Prix. The season was put on hold as the world tried to gain normalcy in the post-COVID-19 era and we now have confirmation of the first leg of the season and when they will take place.

The first race will be the Austrian Grand Prix which will be held on July 5, followed by the first-ever Steiermark Grand Prix held at the same Red Bull Ring track the following week meaning there will be two races at the same circuit. The next race will be held at the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix the week after that.

After a week’s break, F1 will head to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix followed by the “70th Anniversary Grand Prix” both held at the same track.  After Silverstone, the remaining three races will include the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona followed by the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa and the eighth race on the Calendar is the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The detailed 2020 F1 calendar with dates is tabulated below.

RaceVenueDate
Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring AustriaJul 3, 05
Steiermark Grand PrixRed Bull Ring AustriaJul 10, 12
Hungarian Grand PrixThe Hungaroring, HungaryJul 17, 19
British Grand PrixSilverstone, UKJul 31 – Aug 2
70th Anniversary Grand PrixSilverstone, UKAug 7, 09
Spanish Grand PrixCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, SpainAug 14, 16
Belgian Grand PrixSpa-Francorchamps, BelgiumAug 28, 30
Italian Grand PrixMonza, ItalySep 4, 06

Formula 1 has stated that it is working on finalising the remaining part of the calendar for the 2020 season and still expects to host 15-18 Grand Prix races before December. While the current races are scheduled to be held behind closed doors, F1 hopes that in the coming months, it is able to open up the events to fans again when it is safe to do so.

