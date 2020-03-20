F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

The 2020 season for F1 will not be the same as the iconic and historic Monaco Grand Prix will not be included on the Calendar as the race has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Courtesy: Daimler AG

For the first time since 1954, the Monaco Grand Prix will not feature on the 2020 F1 calendar. The confirmation has come from Formula 1 and the Automobile Club de Monaco who organise the race. Preparations for the Grand Prix scheduled to be held from May 21-24 were in full swing until news came for the race along with the Dutch and Spanish GPs were to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the Monaco GP has been confirmed to have been cancelled.

The Automobile Club de Monaco stated that under no circumstances would it be possible to organise the event later this year. The organising body released the following statement “The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable.”

Currently, F1 is expected to return in the month June with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being the new inaugural race for the 2020 season. The 14-day summer break that was scheduled to take place in July-August has now meed brought forward to March-April extended to 21-days. This measure has been taken due to the coronavirus and all teams will suspend operations during this period. The Australian, Bahrain, Dutch, Spanish and Vietnamese GP that have been postponed is said to be squeezed into the Calendar to take place at a later stage during the season. It is likely that the FIA and F1 will announce a new calendar for the 2020 season.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.