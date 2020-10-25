F1 2020: Hamilton takes 92nd race win breaking Schumacher’s record at the Portuguese GP

A new record has been set and is expected to be extended. Lewis Hamilton has claimed his 92nd Formula One Grand Prix win at Portimao, for the Portuguese Grand Prix bettering the legendary Michael Schumacher.

The 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix has seen Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes take his record-setting 92nd race wins. It is the highest number wins by any driver in the history of the sport. Hamilton beats the long-standing record set by Michael Schumacher but is expected to extend the record as his F1 career seems far from over. Hamilton again beat his team-mate, Valtteri Bottas who finished second with Max Verstappen finishing third for Red Bull Racing.

The 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix saw Portimao host its first-ever F1 race. The undulating rollercoaster of a race track saw the race start with a crazy opening lap. The two Mercedes cars starting from the front row on the medium tyres struggled with tyre temperatures. Bottas got ahead of Hamilton to take the lead. Behind them, Verstappen was also struggling and was fighting for third with the Racing Point of Sergio Perez. But, Perez and Verstappen touched, spinning the Racing Point and dropping the Mexican to the back of the pack. This left the McLarens to catch up, and Carlos Sainz to get ahead of Verstappen. Soon, Sainz closed in on the Mercedes duo, who were struggling with tyre temperatures and took the lead.

But by lap 6, Bottas was able to get past Sainz for the lead with the temperatures beginning to rise in those medium tyres. Hamilton followed suit on the next lap and Verstappen on the lap after that. All three overtakes were helped by DRS which was particularly strong. By lap 19, Hamilton had closed the gap to Bottas and was able to get past his teammate. Hamilton then took the lead and kept it till the end of the race unchallenged to take his 92nd win in his F1 career.

With Bottas finishing second and Verstappen third. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fourth with Pierre Gasly taking fifth in the race for AlphaTauri. Sainz eventually finished sixth with Perez managing to climb back up the order to take seventh. Esteban Ocon went unexpectedly long on his first stint for Renault and finished eighth ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel took the final point of the race with a 10th place finish.

The next race will return to the historic Italian race track at Imola for the 2020 Dell’emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The race will be another new track that is not a part of the regular Formula One calendar this season. It is scheduled to be held as a two-day weekend and will take place between October 31 and November 1.

