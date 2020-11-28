F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has claimed pole position for the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. His Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas will start along-side for another Mercedes front-row lockout.

With a lap-record of 1:27.264, Lewis Hamilton has bagged yet another pole position of his Formula One career at the Bahrain International Circuit. For the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton will start from the front with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in second. Max Verstappen was unable to upset Mercedes in qualifying and will start from third on the grid for an all-Red Bull second row. Alex Albon was fourth fastest of the day so eyes will be on him to see if Red bull can finally take the fight to Mercedes in the race this time around. This is how qualifying went for the 2020 Bahrain GP.

F1 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix Q1 result

In Q1, Hamilton set the pace. But down at the tail end, the two Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen found themselves in the bottom-five in 16th and 17th respectively. Behind the pair, Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean in the Haas cars were 18th and 19th while Nicolas Latifi in the Williams was slowest in the session in 20th place. The five drivers will start in that order on the grid for the race on Sunday.

F1 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix Q2 result

The second session of qualifying stopped as soon as it started. Carlos Sainz in the McLaren had started his hot lap. As he reaches turn 1, he suddenly spun under braking reporting something in the drivetrain locked up. With the McLaren stranded in the middle of the corner, the session was red-flagged with 9:10 remaining in the session. As Sainz no longer taking part in qualifying, it was down to 14 drivers in Q2.

The session resumed after the McLaren was moved from the track. The favourite tyre in the session was the medium compounds. Among the bottom five in the session, both Ferraris, who had struggled all weekend, found themselves out of qualifying with Sebastian Vettel in 11th ahead of Charles Leclerc in 12th. Lance Stroll who was second fastest in Q1, was surprisingly slower and was only 13th fastest and that is where he shall start the race from. It turned out that due to miscommunication, Stroll was on a set of used medium tyres, while others were on a set of fresh shoes. George Russell in the Williams was 14th fastest with Sainz being classified 15th after not setting a time in the session.

F1 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix Q3 result

When it went down to the fight for pole, it was between the two Mercedes and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. Hamilton had the upper hand with the fastest time on his first run. Verstappen failed to better Hamilton’s set pace and Bottas couldn’t better Verstappen. Come the second run, Hamilton set a new track record to make it even more difficult for his team-mate. Bottas improved on his previous time but was nearly three-tenths slower. However, he managed to get ahead of Verstappen. Verstappen claimed that he was lacking rear grip, but being third fastest in the session and set to start from third on the grid, his consolation is being on the clean side of the track.

Behind the three leading cars, it was Alex Albon who will start alongside his Red Bull team-mate Verstappen from fourth on the grid. On the third-row, Sergio Perez in the Racing point will start from fifth with Daniel Ricciardo alongside in the Renault. His team-mate Esteban Ocon will start from seventh with Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Daniil Kvyat set to start from eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.