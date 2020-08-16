F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

Lewis Hamilton dominated the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix after topping all three qualifying sessions of Saturday and leading every lap of the race to take the win. After a poor start, Valtteri Bottas was only able to manage third as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was runner up.

As it is technically traditional at the Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, the pole sitter usually goes on to win the race. With Lewis Hamilton starting from pole, it was inevitable for Lewis Hamilton to dominate the race and take the win by some margin taking his fourth consecutive Spanish GP win at the track. As the lights went out, Hamilton got a good start and took stayed in the lead after turn 1. But team-mate Valtteri Bottas starting alongside on the front row got a terrible start. This left him to drop to fourth allowing Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Lance Stroll in the Racing point to get passed. However, Bottas used the DRS on the main straight on lap 5 to get ahead of the Racing point and onwards to try and catch up to Verstappen.

But the nature of the track and the cars themselves don’t allow for overtakes as spectators would like as following another car close behind around the track is very difficult due to the loss of downforce. So the race was to be won or lost, in the pits and tyre strategies.

Verstappen made his first stop on lap 22 to try and undercut Hamilton while also protect himself from Bottas. With a 1.9 second stop by Red Bull, Verstappen dropped behind Bottas into third causing minimal damage to his chances.

The following lap, Mercedes reacted by double stacking Hamilton but a poor 4.2 seance stop allowed Verstappen to close the gap to the leader. While Hamilton came out still in the lead, Bottas dropped back to third behind Verstappen.

Closing in on the time for their second stop, Bottas began to pick up the pace to close the gap and undercut Verstappen. On lap 42, Verstappen stopped for a set of medium tyres with another sensational 2.0 second stop. He came out behind Bottas, but with Mercedes calling Bottas to the box on lap 56 again put him behind Verstappen in third. Hamilton after his stop on lap 51 allowed him to sell hold the lead to Verstappen by over half a minute.

On the penultimate lap, Bottas pitted for a fresh set of medium tyres to try and claim the fastest lap of the race which he did allowing him to put his name on that extra championship point up for grabs.

Lewis Hamilton came across the line to take another Spanish Grand Prix victory with Verstappen finishing second and Bottas settling for third place to allow Hamilton and Mercedes to extend their championship lead.

The two Racing Point cars finished together in fourth and fifth with Stroll leading Perez to the chequered flag. Carlos Sainz finished sixth for McLaren.

Vettel running P5 for Ferrari, but radio communication seemed the relationship with the team was not at its best. Vettel tried to push the tyre strategy from lap 28 (hard) to finish the race and hoping to finish as high as possible. By lap 60 Vettel was passed by a few cars to go on to finish seventh. Alex Albon for Red Bull, Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri and Lando Norris in the McLaren were the top 10 finishers of the race.

The only retirement from the race came on lap 41 when Leclerc spun in the final chicane when his engine cut out in the middle of the corner. While Leclerc, eventually got the car going, he had partially undone his seatbelt. While coming in to redo the seatbelt, Ferrari decided to retire the vehicle.

The next race will be held at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix scheduled for August 28-30 for the seventh round of the 2020 F1 world championship.

2020 Spanish Grand Prix results

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

3 Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes

4 Lance STROLL Racing Point

5 Sergio PEREZ Racing Point

6 Carlos SAINZ McLaren

7 Sebastian VETTEL Ferrari

8 Alexander ALBON Red Bull Racing

9 Pierre GASLY Alphatauri

10 Lando NORRIS McLaren

11 Daniel RICCIARDO Renault

12 Daniil KVYAT Alphatauri

13 Esteban OCON Renault

14 Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing

15 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team

16 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing

17 George RUSSELL Williams

18 Nicholas LATIFI Williams

19 Romain GROSJEAN Haas F1 Team

20 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.