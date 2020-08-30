F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

The Belgian Grand Prix comes to an end for the 2020 season seeing Lewis Hamilton taking a dominant win ahead of Bottas and Verstappen. Renault were the best of the rest and the Ferraris limp across the line with no championship points.

Published: August 30, 2020 8:56 PM

Lewis Hamilton has taken his fourth Belgian GP win at the 44 lap race around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps racetrack. Hamilton dominated the race throughout in the Mercedes as his team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished second fending off the threat from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. But as the top three drivers created a healthy gap over the pack, the battle in the midfield is what kept the viewers interested. Renault were easily the best of the rest showing good pace all weekend. Both Renault cars took home a healthy set of points finishing fourth and fifth, while Ferrari lost the most as both cars failed to score any points.

As the lights went out, Hamilton and Bottas lead the pack with Hamilton ahead. Verstappen battled for a few corners for third place against Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault. But manages to stay ahead of the Aussie. As the front three runners pulled away, Ricciardo kept them on their toes by staying close enough in fourth place throughout the race.

At the start, Leclerc, who started 13th made up a great amount of ground making up four places for Ferrari on the first lap squabble. But eventually, the lack of pace allowed other drives to get past and Leclerc to begin dropping back.

But on lap 11, Antonio Giovinazzi lost the rear end of his Alfa Romeo and suffered a huge crash and also took out George Russell in the Williams as well. While both drivers walked away unharmed, the safety car was summoned to clear the track of debris. This neutralised the field and allowed all drivers to dive into the pits who switched to the hard compound tyres. Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez were the only drivers to stay out having already started on the hard tyres.

As the race resumed on lap 14, all drivers stayed station in their places after the restart. Again the front three runners pulled away, but with Gasly and Perez not having pitted put them in fourth and fifth respectively. The race eventually became a mid-field battle to see how long Gasly and Perez can hold on, and where they finish after they eventually pit. Soon, Ricciardo moved up ahead of the two followed by Alex Albon in the second Red Bull and Esteban Ocon in the second Renault.

In the final stages of the race, Ricciardo was in a comfortable fourth place. But Albon and Ocon were battling for fifth which on the very last lap saw Ocon get the better of Albon using DRS on the Kemmel Straight. Ricciardo went on to finish fourth and Ocon fifth bagging in good points for Renault while Albon managed to hold on to sixth from Lando Norris in the McLaren who finished seventh.

After their pit stops, Gasly managed to bring home his Alphatauri to finish eighth ahead of two Racing Points of Lance Stroll in ninth while Perez finished 10th.

While Kvyat finished the race eleventh, the best performing Ferrari powered car was the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen in 12th ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian in the works Ferrari cars in 13th and 14th. The only cars behind them were the Haas cars of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen in 15th and 17th respectively who were split by the Williams of Nicolas Latifi.

The three retirements included Carlos Sainz for McLaren who failed to start the race after an issue with the exhaust system on his car. While Giovinazzi and Russell retired after their crash on lap 11.

The next race will be the at Ferrari’s home race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy where Ferrari and the Ferrari powered cars are again likely to struggle on the long straights due to the lack of engine performance. The 2020 Italian Grand Prix will take place next weekend from September 4-6.

F1 2020 Belgian Grand Prix Results –  44 Laps of Spa-Francorchamps

POS

NO

DRIVER

CAR

LAPS

TIME/RETIRED

PTS

1

44

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

44

1:24:08.761

25

2

77

Valtteri Bottas

MERCEDES

44

+8.448s

18

3

33

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING HONDA

44

+15.455s

15

4

3

Daniel Ricciardo

RENAULT

44

+18.877s

13

5

31

Esteban Ocon

RENAULT

44

+40.650s

10

6

23

Alexander Albon

RED BULL RACING HONDA

44

+42.712s

8

7

4

Lando Norris

MCLAREN RENAULT

44

+43.774s

6

8

10

Pierre Gasly

ALPHATAURI HONDA

44

+47.371s

4

9

18

Lance Stroll

RACING POINT BWT MERCEDES

44

+52.603s

2

10

11

Sergio Perez

RACING POINT BWT MERCEDES

44

+53.179s

1

11

26

Daniil Kvyat

ALPHATAURI HONDA

44

+70.200s

0

12

7

Kimi Räikkönen

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

44

+71.504s

0

13

5

Sebastian Vettel

FERRARI

44

+72.894s

0

14

16

Charles Leclerc

FERRARI

44

+74.920s

0

15

8

Romain Grosjean

HAAS FERRARI

44

+76.793s

0

16

6

Nicholas Latifi

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

44

+77.795s

0

17

20

Kevin Magnussen

HAAS FERRARI

44

+85.540s

0

NC

99

Antonio Giovinazzi

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

9

DNF

0

NC

63

George Russell

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

9

DNF

0

NC

55

Carlos Sainz

MCLAREN RENAULT

0

DNS

0

