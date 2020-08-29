F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

Ferrari’s struggle has been made more evident at the fast-paced Spa-Francorchamps race track in Belgium. While Hamilton has claimed pole position for the race, both Ferrari cars failed to make it through into Q3.

Lewis Hamilton has yet again dominated qualifying and taken another pole position for the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. But in the first session of qualifying, all eyes were on the two Ferrari cars and for the wrong reasons. Both Ferraris were struggling with pace during free practice with already poor-performing cars this season. But during the second and final run in Q1, both Ferraris made it by the skin of their teeth into Q2. Leclerc was only 15th fastest and Vettel wasn’t far ahead. But the lack of performance from the Ferrari engine also turned out to be costly for the customer teams Haas and Alfa Romeo as well who were all eliminated after Q1. Kimi Raikkonen was 16th fastest, with Romain Grosjean 17th, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi in 18th. Nicolas Latifi in the Williams and the Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas will start from the last row of the grid.

Although making it to Q2 was a consolation, both Ferraris were seven-tenths off the time required to make it through to Q3 on their first run. Both Ferrari cars failed to go any faster than 13th in the session which left both cars to not make it through to Q3. They will start behind the two Alpha Tauri cars with Kvyat being 11th fastest ahead of Gasly in 12th. The Ferrari of Leclerc will lead Vettel from 13th and 14th respectively on the seventh row of the grid for the race. George Russell in the Williams setting the slowest time of the session which will see him start from 15th on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the Mercedes in Q1 and Q2. and in the final session, it was between him and his team-mate Valtteri Bottas along with Max Verstappen in the Red Bull for the fight for pole position. Hamilton was still on top after the first run with Mercedes provisionally claiming the front row. As Renault suddenly found pace over the course of the weekend, Daniel Ricciardo was sitting a less than a tenth behind Bottas in third.

Hamilton aced his second run as expected and claimed pole position with a 1:41.252. Bottas improved his time on his second run but was over half a second off of Hamilton’s pace and Verstappen in the Red Bull was only a hundredth of a second slower than Bottas leaving him to start from third. Ricciardo aborted his lap after other drivers were unable to go faster than him meaning he in the Renault will start from fourth on the grid alongside Verstappen. Albon, Ocon, Sainz, Perez, Stroll and Norris will start in that order for tomorrow’s race.

Tyre strategies are likely to be key for the race on Sunday with some drivers starting on medium and some on the soft compound. But, rain is also forecasted during the race which should also make the race quite interesting to watch.

F1 2020 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results – Spa-Francorchamps

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

2 Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes

3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

4 Daniel RICCIARDO Renault

5 Alexander ALBON Red Bull Racing

6 Esteban OCON Renault

7 Carlos SAINZ McLaren

8 Sergio PEREZ Racing Point

9 Lance STROLL Racing Point

10 Lando NORRIS McLaren

11 Daniil KVYAT Alphatauri

12 Pierre GASLY Alphatauri

13 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

14 Sebastian VETTEL Ferrari

15 George RUSSELL Williams

16 Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing

17 Romain GROSJEAN Haas F1 Team

18 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing

19 Nicholas LATIFI Williams

20 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team



