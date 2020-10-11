F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher’s 91 wins record at Eifel GP

Lewis Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher’s Grand Prix win record and is set to create history. Renault gets their first podium since 2007 with Ricciardo finishing on the podium.

Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Grand Prix victories seemed like one that would never be beaten. But, Lewis Hamilton has just equalled the record with his Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring. Max Verstappen finished second after keeping Hamilton on his toes for all 60 laps of the race. Renault has claimed its first podium this season as Daniel Ricciardo finished third. At the start, the Hamilton got the better of Bottas to get into the lead into turn 1. But Bottas found his way around to regain the lead. By the first lap, Bottas had created a gap of over 1.5 seconds. Hamilton was behind with Verstappen in third.

Over the course of the race, reliability seemed to be an issue. Multiple cars began retiring as the race progressed. Bottas started losing power after 19 laps completed and started to drop down with Hamilton and Verstappen getting past. Bottas pulled into the pits by lap 21 to retire his Mercedes.

With Bottas out of the race, Hamilton and Verstappen set the pace. But the third podium spot was up for grabs. The battle seemed to be between the McLaren of Lando Norris, the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo and the Racing Point of Sergio Perez.

But the inner gremlins started to surface as Norris began to complain about losing power. McLaren advised Norris to continue through, but eventually, the Renault power unit in the McLaren died on Norris on lap 45. The Safety Car was brought out to clear his car, thus neutralised the field.

With 10 laps to go, the safety car came in to resume the race. Hamilton set off into the lead. Verstappen managed to hold on to his position fending off the challenge from Ricciardo. Verstappen used the pace of his Red Bull to begin pulling away. But the battle for third place was still on between Ricciardo, Perez and Sainz.

Hamilton came across the line to take his record-equalling victory to win the Eifel Grand Prix at the iconic Nurburgring race track. Verstappen finished second for Red Bull and also claimed the extra point for the fastest lap of the race. Ricciardo finished third giving Renault its first podium since Malaysia 2007.

Perez, Sainz, Gasly and Leclerc finished fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. But the driver of the day went to Nico Hulkenberg. Yes, the Hulk returned at the very last minute on Saturday afternoon to fill in for an ill Lance Stroll at Racing Point. Hulkenberg with no practice went straight into qualifying on Saturday. Finishing only four laps in the first session, Hulkenberg started right from the back of the grid. But come race day with only four laps of experience with the car at the track, Hulkenberg finished in the points in eighth place. A commendable feat proving the German driver clearly deserves a place in F1. Romain Grosjean claimed his first championship points this season with his ninth-place finish while Antonio Giovinazzi finished 10th claiming the final point of the race.

