F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

The organisers of the Canadian Grand Prix have confirmed that the race slated to take place in mid-June will not be held as scheduled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus reaching North America.

Image Courtesy: Formula1.com

The 2020 Canadian Grand Prix has been pushed back as the organisers have announced its postponement. Scheduled to take place from June 12-14, the race has been put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the Canadian Grand Prix postponement follows the announcement of Bahrain, Vietnam, China, The Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan announcing the rescheduling of their races. While the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled hours before the first practice session was to be held. The organisers of the Monaco Grand Prix also announced that the iconic race would be able to host the event this year and was forced to cancel the race entirely.

Currently, F1 is said to be working with the promoters on a revised 2020 calendar. The new calendar for the 2020 season likely to offer a new sequence and schedule compared to the original and will utilise the traditional summer break to accommodate the cancelled races.

The organisers of the Canadian Grand Prix released a statement saying that they are saddened to have to postpone the race. The statement read; “We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities. Our thoughts and most sincere thanks go to the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and fed during these uncertain times.”

Francois Dumontier, President and CEO Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, added: “I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical advancements stemming from Formula 1 are being applied in a time of crisis. At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms t Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Formula 1, Chairman and CEO, Chase Carey said “We have been working closely with our friends at the Canadian Grand Prix over the past few weeks and support them in taking this necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and the F1 community. We always look forward to travelling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year.”

The organisers have confirmed that the already sold tickets for the 2020 Canadian Grand Prix will continue to be valid and the all spectators will be informed of the available options when the new dates are announced.

