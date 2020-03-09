F1 2020: Bahrain GP to continue without spectators amid coronavirus outbreak

One of the other early races in the Formula One season, the Shanghai Grand Prix on April 19, has been postponed although organisers say the season-opening race in Australia on March 15 will go ahead as planned.

By:Published: March 9, 2020 11:08:33 AM

 

Bahrain’s Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for March 20-22 will be held without spectators, the organisers said Sunday in the latest sporting event to be hit by measures to contain the new coronavirus. One of the other early races in the Formula One season, the Shanghai Grand Prix on April 19, has been postponed although organisers say the season-opening race in Australia on March 15 will go ahead as planned.

“In consultation with our international partners and the kingdom’s national health taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event,” the Bahrain International Circuit said in a statement. Bahrain has reported more than 80 cases of the disease, mostly among pilgrims returning from Iran.
The organisers said that social distancing measures which have been effective in preventing the spread of the virus would be “near impossible to maintain” if the race proceeded as originally planned.

“Convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time,” they said.”But to ensure that neither the sport nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event.”

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said Friday it had created a “crisis cell” to meet every two days to monitor the rapidly increasing global threat posed by the deadly coronavirus as motorsport reels from a number of cancelled events.As well as the Shanghai race, the March 21 Formula E race slated for Sanya on the Chinese island of Hainan has been axed together with the Formula E race in Rome which was due to be held on April 4. Bahrain has shut schools and axed some flights in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. It has also asked all those who travelled to Iran to come forward and be tested, and for visitors from high-risk countries to self-quarantine for a fortnight.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Seeing a Lamborghini Aventador S Being Crafted And Driving It Too! Must-Do Before You Die

Seeing a Lamborghini Aventador S Being Crafted And Driving It Too! Must-Do Before You Die

Toyota Glanza hybrid review: Is the disguised Baleno better or not?

Toyota Glanza hybrid review: Is the disguised Baleno better or not?

Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles

Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles

Toyota recalls Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India: Know if your car is affected

Toyota recalls Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India: Know if your car is affected

2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features