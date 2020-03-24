F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the Formula One season even further as the Azerbaijan GP has been pushed for a later date.

The 2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become the eighth casualty of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Formula 1 and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic have announced that the race which was scheduled to take place on June 7, has been postponed to a later date. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was expected to be the inaugural race of the 2020 season after the Australian, Bahrain, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix were postponed or cancelled.

On Monday, the Officials from the Baku City Circuit (BCC) said “The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic.

“This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities.”

The BCC has stated that it shares the disappointment of its fans at not being able to experience the race this June. The BCC will continue to work closely with F1, the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic and monitor the situation closely to announce a new race date later in the 2020 season. The organisers have confirmed that all tickets for the 2020 Azerbaijan GP will continue to be valid for the postponed race.

Formula 1 CEO, Chase Carey of Liberty Media rebased a statement to the entire F1 community. In the statement, he updated on the current situation for when the 2020 F1 season would begin. Carey stated “While at present no-one can be certain of exactly when the situation will improve, it will improve and when it does, we will be ready to go racing again. We are all committed to bringing our fans a 2020 Championship Season.

We recognise there is significant potential for additional postponements in currently scheduled events, nonetheless, we and our partners fully expect the season to start at some point this summer, with a revised calendar of between 15-18 races.”

Carey mentioned that the calendar will utilise the summer break as confirmed earlier to hold some of the races in that time period and has now confirmed that the calendar is expected to extend beyond the original end date of 27-29th November.

