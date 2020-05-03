eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League

With an aim to engage talent by associating with IR eSports, VW Motorsport India has partnered with Indian Sim Racing League for season 2.

By:Published: May 3, 2020 4:25:58 PM

Volkswagen Motorsport India has announced its collaboration with IR eSports. The collaboration extends to the second season and the upcoming season of the Indian Sim Racing League (ISRL). Using the iRacing platform, participants can race against each other online using race car simulators at home. The races are alive broadcasted live on multiple social media platforms. These races under the ISRL follow proper rule books and are officiated by experienced professionals.

During a season, each round consists of two practice sessions totalling 90 minutes, followed by a 10-minute qualifying. Then once the start order is decided, it is followed by a 20-minute race. Volkswagen Motorsport India Championship points system is followed to determine the championship standings and an additional point is offered for pole position and fastest lap.

May 1, saw the conclusion of the current season and saw Indian competitors from 14 different cities who competed in five-rounds held at international circuits which included iconic tracks like Silverstone, Daytona and Laguna Seca. The cars that the championship uses are the FIA homologated Dallara Formula 3 car and all cars follow an identical setup for an even playing field for all competitors.

The final round of the championship was held at Laguna Seca. In the qualifying session, Chennai’s Amith Kutti grabbed pole ahead of championship leader Sai Prithvi. As Kutti suffered a crash, Sai Prihvi’s four race wins with 252 points allowed him to take the title. As a part of the VW India programme now, Prithvi has won himself a test in a Volkswagen Motorsport racecar. Championship runner up, Abdul Fattah earned himself a go-kart training course with Rayo Racing. While Raiden Samervel who was the second runner up to the championship now has a free race entry from IndiKarting.

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsports India said, “Our core goal has always been to develop and nurture young racing talent in this country and we are always exploring new avenues to connect with the right target audience. We believe in this current situation, collaborating with IR eSports is the right way to make motorsport racing accessible across a wider audience.”

Rayomand Banajee, an 8-time champion and founder of IR eSports said “We gained a lot of knowledge organising India’s largest eSports Racing Championship since last year. The lockdown created the perfect opportunity for eSports and we are happy to create a competitive avenue for motorsport to grow in India via iRacing.”

The next ISRL season with VW Motorsport India will start on May 8 and will feature some upgrades to the format to make it more exciting for viewers and racers alike with similar prizes likely to be up for grabs for the championship winners. The races will be streamed on IR eSports social media platforms.

