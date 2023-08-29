Dhrumil Patel and Gaurav Gill acquire franchise team at Ceat ISRL

Gaurav Gill is a three-time Asia Pacific Rally Champion and secured 11 stage wins in his debut World Rally Championship.

The Ceat Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) announces the induction of the “Gujarat Trailblazers” as one of the league’s franchise team for the upcoming season. The team, which marks a significant milestone in the league’s journey, will be owned by Dhrumil Patel, a Vadodara-based entrepreneur with Indian motorsport icon Gaurav Gill.

Dhrumil Patel’s is a graduate from BITS Pilani, Purdue University, and Harvard. His business includes Real Estate, Heavy Engineering, Retail, IT, Hospitality & F&B, and Trade and commerce. He has a proven track record in steering a wide array of ventures to remarkable heights within their respective industries.

As a co-founder, director and venture capitalist, he has been instrumental in developing ventures like Nilamber Group, Adroit Engimach Pvt Ltd, Hyatt Place Vadodara and been a support pillar for startups like WFC & Fantasy Akhada.

Arjuna Award winner Gaurav Gill is a motorsport icon with a career spanning over two decades. Among his achievements are his remarkable debut performance in the 2000 INRC Season, two consecutive wins at the Indian Formula Rolon and Maruti Racing Championships in 2004 and 2006, and seven wins at the Indian National Rally Championship.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new venture, Dhrumil Patel stated that, “The league’s innovative approach resonates with my entrepreneurial drive, and I am excited to bring that energy to the world of supercross racing. Through Gujarat Trailblazers, I aim to channel my passion for excellence and determination to create a formidable team that competes at the highest level.”

Sharing the excitement, Gaurav Gill, stated, “I’m thrilled to enter the realm of Supercross Racing. As a racer myself, this holds immense importance for me. I’m eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to channel my enduring passion for motorsports into this new pursuit. I’m truly excited about establishing a great team and anticipate a season filled with exhilarating experiences.”