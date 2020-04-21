Coronavirus Pandemic: How Bahrain and other F1 tracks are helping fight COVID-19

The engineers at the Bahrain F1 track have designed breathing devices, while Silverstone and Melbourne are assisting with their available facilities in the global fight against the Coronavirus.

Fayez Ramzy Fayez, centre, with his team and the two ventilator

The Bahrain International Circuit has announced that the engineers at the tracks have developed breathing devices. These devices have been developed to use to help fight the coronavirus pandemic as a part for Formula 1’s initiative called Project Pitlane. The mechanical engineers are the Bahrain Formula 1 circuit have designed not one, but two different breathing devices or better known as ventilators. These are said to have been designed for coronavirus patients who are not in intensive care but still need respiratory aid.

Fayez Ramzy Fayez, Chief Operating Officer of the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), said: “At a time of global crisis, we have been seeking ways in which the BIC can support the fight against COVID-19. Our engineers have met that challenge by designing a ventilator system specifically to support those suffering from COVID-19. As this is a global effort, we are happy to make these designs available to other organisations around the world who are seeking to find similar solutions.”

Mechanical engineer Kamel Al-Taan and activities manager Tareq Al Tajer had led the team in the project at the circuit. The two ventilators developed by the team have been tested extensively and received approval from the Health Ministry of Bahrain within two weeks.

The team is currently said to be manufacturing the ventilators at the race track. As the crisis is global, the team have also freely released the design and blueprints of their ventilators to other organisations across the world.

Elsewhere around the world, the venue for the British Grand Prix and the birthplace for Formula 1, the Silverstone racetrack is supporting the local health services in the region. It has deployed its facilities that include four ambulances, four cars for medical intervention and numerous medical bays for observation and resuscitation.

While the team at Albert Park, Melbourne the home of the Australian Grand Prix, has moved the race track’s medical facilities to a local hospital to help the state of Victoria treat COVID-19 patients.

