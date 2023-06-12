Ceat Enduro Tracks off-road training program commences in India

The Ceat Enduro Tracks encompasses a holistic training program designed to cater to riders of diverse proficiency levels.

Ceat announces the launch of “Ceat Enduro Tracks,” an exclusive enduro training program for off-road riding in India. This initiative will bring enduro racing closer to adventure enthusiasts across the country, offering them an opportunity to unleash their inner off-road champions.

The sessions, which commenced on June 10, 2023, were led by renowned enduro expert Shardul Sharma, ensuring participants receive top-notch training and guidance for a safe track experience.

With his extensive experience and accomplishments in conquering challenging terrains and representing India in international enduro events like Redbull Romaniacs 2022, Shardul Sharma is an ideal mentor for such a program.

Enduro Tracks encompasses a holistic training program designed to cater to riders of diverse proficiency levels. Whether you’re a beginner venturing into the world of enduro riding or a seasoned rider aiming to refine your skills, the program offers a comprehensive range of essential aspects, including bike control techniques, obstacle negotiation, endurance training, navigation skills, and bike maintenance.

Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO, Ceat, said, “At Ceat, we understand the crucial role played by tyres while off-roading. With the launch of Ceat Enduro Tracks, we are yet again demonstrating our commitment to promoting off-road adventures while prioritising rider safety.”

He added, “Under the guidance of the famed Enduro expert, Shardul Sharma and his team of experienced instructors, participants will benefit from interactive workshops, hands-on training sessions, and practical riding exercises. Enduro Tracks provides a safe and controlled environment for riders to push their limits, enhance their abilities, and master challenging terrains with confidence.”