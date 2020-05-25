Vettel’s Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say ‘goodbye to McLaren on a high’

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr says that as soon as he heard of Ferrari's interest in hiring him for the 2021 season, he went straight to his (McLaren) team boss (Zac Brown).

By:Published: May 25, 2020 1:55:41 PM

Some big moves have taken place one the Formula 1 floor with Sebastian Vettel moving out of Scuderia Ferrari and Spanish drover Carlos Sainz Jr taking his place – exiting McLaren. In an interview with Formula One official website, the 25-year-old shared his experience of receiving interest from Ferarri and McLaren’s response to it while thanking his current employer for understanding his move to Maranello.

Sainz says that as soon as he heard of Ferrari’s interest in hiring him for the 2021 season, he went straight to his team boss (Zac Brown). Brown’s reaction was positive, saying ‘OK, this opportunity is coming to you, we’ll let you talk to Ferrari and let’s stay in touch to see how everything develops,’ he added.

The process has been very clear and open from all parties involved, the Spaniard said, adding that he’s incredibly proud and happy about how it’s all been managed and thankful to Zak and the team.

Sainz has been with McLaren since the end of Renault after moving from Renault replacing two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. That’s the year he took the team’s first podium since 2014 finishing third in Brazil.

In 2019, he finished sixth overall in the championship which was the highest for a driver outside the top three teams, with McLaren ending fourth that year.

Also read: F1 2021: Ferrari confirm Carlos Sainz for 2021-22 as Ricciardo moves to McLaren

Making his move to Ferrari, Sainz will be replacing four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel. The announcement was made on 14 May and McLaren have now signed Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo.

“They said: ‘You deserve it and I’m sure you will do great there’, and that confidence boost is always nice to hear from your bosses.

“There’s nothing that I would love more than saying goodbye to McLaren on a high.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans

Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans

Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60's on Youtube you just cant miss

Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60's on Youtube you just cant miss

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price hiked: Costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price hiked: Costlier by this much

Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected