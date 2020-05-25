Vettel’s Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say ‘goodbye to McLaren on a high’

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr says that as soon as he heard of Ferrari's interest in hiring him for the 2021 season, he went straight to his (McLaren) team boss (Zac Brown).

Some big moves have taken place one the Formula 1 floor with Sebastian Vettel moving out of Scuderia Ferrari and Spanish drover Carlos Sainz Jr taking his place – exiting McLaren. In an interview with Formula One official website, the 25-year-old shared his experience of receiving interest from Ferarri and McLaren’s response to it while thanking his current employer for understanding his move to Maranello.

Sainz says that as soon as he heard of Ferrari’s interest in hiring him for the 2021 season, he went straight to his team boss (Zac Brown). Brown’s reaction was positive, saying ‘OK, this opportunity is coming to you, we’ll let you talk to Ferrari and let’s stay in touch to see how everything develops,’ he added.

The process has been very clear and open from all parties involved, the Spaniard said, adding that he’s incredibly proud and happy about how it’s all been managed and thankful to Zak and the team.

Sainz has been with McLaren since the end of Renault after moving from Renault replacing two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. That’s the year he took the team’s first podium since 2014 finishing third in Brazil.

In 2019, he finished sixth overall in the championship which was the highest for a driver outside the top three teams, with McLaren ending fourth that year.

Making his move to Ferrari, Sainz will be replacing four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel. The announcement was made on 14 May and McLaren have now signed Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo.

“They said: ‘You deserve it and I’m sure you will do great there’, and that confidence boost is always nice to hear from your bosses.

“There’s nothing that I would love more than saying goodbye to McLaren on a high.”

