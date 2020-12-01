Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Formula One has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19. The seven-time world champion has now been ruled out of the next race.

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for the coronavirus. He is the third driver this year to be infected with Covid-19.

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton has been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19. The Mercedes-AMG F1 driver has now been ruled out of the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix scheduled to be held this coming weekend. Hamilton is said to have woken up with mild symptoms on Monday morning following the Bahrain GP. However, Mercedes say he is otherwise fit and well. Hamilton sealed his seventh world title at the Turkish Grand Prix and won the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Hamilton is said to have tested negative three times last week including Sunday afternoon prior to the race. Mercedes claims that as a part of the regular testing programme, Hamilton tested negative every time.

However, Hamilton on Monday morning after the race on Sunday is said to have shown mild symptoms. It has been revealed that Hamilton has been in contact with someone prior to his arrival in Bahrain, who had subsequently tested positive. Hamilton who toom another test which returned positive as reported by Formula One. The Brtish driver is now isolating in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols and public health guidelines in Bahrain.

Close contacts of Hamilton are now being retested following Hamilton’s positive result. Hamilton is the third driver this year to have tested positive after Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez who missed the two races in Silverstone and Lance Stroll who missed the race in Germany.

Mercedes-AMG F1 is yet to announce Hamilton’s replacement for the Sakhir GP scheduled to be held from this Friday through to Sunday, December 4-6th. But with him being ruled out of the Sakhir GP, it is uncertain if the seven-time world champion will be fit for the season finale for the Abu Dhabi GP the subsequent weekend.

